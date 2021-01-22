Editor:
Last Friday, I found an insert inside my Roundup newspaper called, “Women of Rim Country.” I read it cover to cover. What a gift!
Every story, every woman, was inspiring. I appreciated the historical perspective of the women who started the library and hospital in Payson. They not only established the foundation of our town, but they established the Payson values we still nurture; health care and literacy.
I appreciated that several of the stories included mothers and daughters starting a business and working towards a common goal. What wonderful role-models these mothers are for their daughters by instilling a strong work ethic.
The author is an example of intrinsic motivation and creativity. She accepted a challenge that propelled her into a lifelong adventure of writing.
I was moved by the story of the two women who overcame an emotional trauma (sexual abuse) and a health disability (lupus). They took control of their lives, sought out help and support, and grew into two successful business women who openly and honestly share their journey of recovery to other women.
Because I am an educator, the article about the school administrators was inspiring. It was amazing to read about all the Payson women in education leadership roles! My first teaching job was in 1973. I taught third grade in Mayer, AZ (13 students) in the old red brick schoolhouse, which is still standing. I grew up with male administrators. A female in a leadership role was rare. Way to go, ladies!
Thank you, ladies of Rim Country, for sharing your stories. I look forward to another edition of fabulous women making a difference in our community.
Marian Illingworth, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!