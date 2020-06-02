Editor:
This past Saturday we took our three grandchildren to the Sawmill Theatres. Our experience was wonderful. The staff was observing CDC guidelines and the facility was spotless. They couldn’t have been more courteous.
We had such a good time that we all went again on Sunday and saw another movie.
On Monday we decided to treat just ourselves to the movie “Emma.” Once again, the staff went out of their way to be fantastic.
No business can survive without customers. We all need to support our local merchants and to make certain that Payson keeps its great movie theaters.
John and Betsy Gruber, Payson
