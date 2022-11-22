This is in response to the Nov. 15 letter to the editor by Mr. Gary Altman. In the letter, Mr. Altman stated that he was disappointed by seeing the Trump flag at the Veterans Day ceremony in Green Valley Park and therefore decided not to attend the Veterans Dinner at the Elks Lodge in fear of encountering the same experience.
I can assure Mr. Altman that the Elks Lodge dinner was a big success, all veterans were treated to a free delicious dinner, danced to a great band, Sol de Ville and Mr. Trump was not mentioned once.
The evening began with a program detailing the Elks missions, Pledge of Allegiance, and patriotic songs. The room was decorated brightly with American flags, and each flag of our military service was displayed.
For the record, the Elks Order is a non-political, non-sectarian and strictly American fraternity. You must be an American citizen, believe in God, be of good moral character and be at least 21 years of age.
We support many projects including, but not limited to: Community Investments Programs; Scholarship Programs; Elks National Veteran Service; Free dinners and patriotic movies for veterans (upcoming free movie Midway, Sawmill Theatres Dec. 3rd); VA Voluntary Service; Youth Programs: Hoop Shoot Free Throw, Children’s Christmas shopping spree, Elks Drug Awareness Program.
So unfortunately, Mr. Altman missed another wonderful and patriotic evening at the Payson Elks Lodge.
