Work together to end abuse
Editor:
Thank you to you and Pete Aleshire for the excellent article about domestic violence in Gila County.
The Time Out Shelter here in Payson does a wonderful job of helping victims of domestic violence: 928-472-8007.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline can help, too: 800-799-7233.
I want to follow up with a few ideas that we can all use:
• Invite a knowledgeable speaker to talk with your community group and/or church group about domestic violence.
• If someone jokes or laughs about violence, be willing to speak up against it. (Abuse occurs in every level of society.)
• Controlling and threatening behaviors are common signs of abuse.
• Reach out to talk about concerns with someone you suspect is being victimized. Listen without judgment and offer support and reassurance (but let victim make her/his own decisions).
• Be a resource. If someone confides in you that they need help, be willing to help set up a safety plan, help with transportation, etc.
• Document incidents and details you witness. This info may be needed later.
• Support efforts by groups who help victims of domestic violence. Attend events and make donations.
• If you suspect domestic violence is occurring, call the police. You may be saving a life (or lives). Children who witness domestic violence suffer greatly. When we help them, we help break the cycle.
We can all work together to end domestic abuse.
Teresa Kelleher, Payson
