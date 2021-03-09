Editor:
Parents and guardians received this information from the Rim Country Middle School on Sunday, Feb. 28:
“State of Arizona Executive Order — Continues to be in effect which reads … Face coverings for all staff and students over the age of 5 are expected to be worn until the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) determines that face-covering is no longer necessary or recommended to contain the spread of the virus.”
ADHS Benchmarks — Gila County, is still considered in the RED as of Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.”
However, I was in the school office very briefly on Friday afternoon, Feb. 26, and during the short time I was there, I saw two groups of students walking in the indoor hall without masks. How many of these violations of the executive order occur during the day?
I realize that teachers and other staff cannot monitor students all the time, and it distresses me that students blatantly disregard rules. Are they following the example of parents who do not wear masks when they are in close contact in public, even in stores with signs advising that masks are required?
In spite of the letter from the school that attempts to reassure parents, I feel that sending my granddaughter to school is a risk. I agonized over the decision to send her back to in-person instruction, and only did so because I was able to get the first vaccine, and because we were assured that the students would follow state guidelines. My student was very happy to return to in-person learning.
Many of us have friends and relatives who either passed from COVID-19 or were extremely ill. We want our schools to be able to continue educating our students in person. I wish we all, parents, guardians, students, and school staff, would work together to make sure everyone is safe.
Denise Blanchette
