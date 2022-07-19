Workforce housing, a term used by developers to fool the public into thinking they are civic minded, nothing could be further from the truth. What will happen if an influx of workers come to our town is, the people working in places such as Walmart, and other grocery stores will be laid off to be replaced by a younger person. Those working in stores and restaurants need those jobs, now they would have to go on unemployment.
I have never had a problem getting any kind of workers to come to our house, handy men, plumbers, electricians, landscapers, etc.
Developers come into a town, build and then leave for another town to change the face of that town. They call themselves “speculators,” that means they invest in stocks, bonds, and property, expecting a profit but knowing there is a risk by doing so. I would bet that the people we elected to protect us from over developing don’t approve workforce housing in their backyards.
Developers claim they will build high-end houses, so as to make the public think they want a quality community, but the truth is that’s just a ploy to get their building approved. After they build they can sell the houses for what ever price they want. Wages will go down because this “workforce” will compete with other workers who have been here for decades.
The people of our town are the heart and soul and an example of an American way of life, living the American dream. Remember those who elected to protect our way of living on election day.
