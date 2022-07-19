Editor:

Workforce housing, a term used by developers to fool the public into thinking they are civic minded, nothing could be further from the truth. What will happen if an influx of workers come to our town is, the people working in places such as Walmart, and other grocery stores will be laid off to be replaced by a younger person. Those working in stores and restaurants need those jobs, now they would have to go on unemployment.

