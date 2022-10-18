Hello Rim Country! It’s Rockin’ Ron Gibson here with an update. As a fourth generation Arizona native of a pioneer family, Payson has been my home for as long as I can remember. I was raised by my Aunt Julia Randall and for almost 30 years I’ve shared life in Rim Country with you as a DJ on local radio stations.
The past three years on KRIM FM radio managed by Payson mayoral candidate Chris Higgins. However, our daily visits came to an end recently when I was terminated from employment by Mr Higgins.
I’ve sorely missed my daily get-togethers with all of you and all the fun we’ve had over the years talking and visiting via the airwaves but felt I had to fill you in on my departure as false rumors have surfaced around Payson.
In my opinion I was wrongfully terminated by Mr. Higgins. I was given a reason which independent investigation could never substantiate. And in the meantime erroneous information was passed around our community about me.
After having been involved in our local community so much and with the help of my band, we have a history of hundreds of fundraisers, benefits and various projects that I have spearheaded in order to help individuals and groups in our area. The qualities of caring, honesty and integrity have always been a priority for me.
Anyone in the public eye should seek to maintain a sparkling reputation and that’s why I write this letter. With a mayoral runoff election upcoming between two candidates from our area I ask that you diligently scrutinize those candidates for qualities that should be required in public service, those same qualities of honesty, integrity and caring for those around us.
It is my opinion that Mr. Higgins may well not be the right man for my vote for mayor simply because of my experiences that have brought my reputation into question.
We may meet again via the airwaves one day, but for now I wish you the very best as you enjoy our beautiful Rim Country.
