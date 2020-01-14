Editor:
The movement to declare Yavapai County as a Second Amendment sanctuary county was influenced by Mohave County’s, movement. The movement in Yavapai County started in November with just four people working together to get the ball rolling.
It has been very rewarding to work in this group. From this to this — THE ARIZONA SECOND AMENDMENT SANCTUARY CITY, COUNTY AND RESERVATION MOVEMENT IS NOW ACTIVE IN 9 OF 15 COUNTIES!
As Samuel Adams said: “It does not require a majority to prevail, but rather an irate, tireless minority keen to set brush fires in people’s minds.” We got the attention of all who can make our Second Amendment respected and so can you.
Rose Sperry, Cottonwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!