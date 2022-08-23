I’m sharing my thoughts about the attempted assault towards Marian Illingworth on Hwy. 87 on August 5th.
One of the truest signs of maturity is the ability to disagree with someone while still remaining respectful. Supposedly Voltaire said “I disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” Unfortunately this has not been the case with the people hurling insults, exposing their buttocks, and assaulting the peaceful protesters on our streets. Sadly many good men and women died on foreign soil to protect our right to peacefully express our views. We can do them no greater dishonor than to assail those who openly use their free speech rights.
That lone person who often goes against the tide of public opinion has proven many times to be a hero. Liz Cheney has sacrificed her position in Congress for the greater good of the country. Perhaps someday you will look back on the man holding a sign about a corrupt president and say, “Time has shown he was right.” The people who hold up a middle finger, or yell “(Let’s) Go Brandon,” and often use profanity need to think for a moment before the primitive part of their brain takes over. Maybe a better reaction would be to turn to the person sitting beside you in the car and say “What do you think about that?” Let a protester’s sign be a chance to start a conversation or look into a subject more deeply. Self-examination is a good thing. The realization that there is another side to most events is a good thing. Anyone can lock themselves into a self-imposed prison of narrow mindedness. If a man with a sign frees you from a myopic view of the world he may have done you a great favor. Martin Luther posted his opinion on the door of a church. Did people give him the middle finger, or shout obscenities? One man’s simple sign changed the course of religion.
When you harass the protesters are you destroying the seed for change with your narrow-minded hate? In a time of division and turmoil what we need is tolerance and the consideration of new thoughts. When you see someone with a sign you disagree with, you should be pleased. The sign is a sign our democracy is working.
