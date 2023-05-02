Education just confuses people. Attend any city council meeting and you will see this principle in action. At each meeting, a group of people show up and claim all the people with documented expertise really have none. The same people go to a doctor who has studied medicine, a dentist who has a degree, and they rely on experts every day. However, these same people assume they know more than a lawyer trained in municipal law, a city manager who has taken college-level courses on city management and other city people with expertise.
Would you prefer to be on a rocket launched by NASA or the Tea Party? Sadly, the people elected to city council have to listen to citizens who begin their talk with statements like “ I am not a lawyer, but…” When these people go to the doctor do they tell the doctor “ I am not a doctor, but I don’t think I am having a heart attack”
These are the people who advocate “Trust in God, but carry a gun.” You can’t have it both ways. If you hire competent people, you don’t get to call them incompetent when they tell you what you don’t want to hear.
Our city is not run by Antifa or the Proud Boys intent on cooking up some conspiracies. Our city is run by well-trained professionals. If our city employees are harassed by ill-informed paranoid right-wing activists, it will be very hard for Payson to attract quality professionals to do the work that professionals should be doing. Take the time to thank the people who are on city commission for the work they do and the abuse they endure.
