You get what you vote for
Editor:
Adherence to the highest standards of ethical conduct is inherent in the mission of government organizations, the purpose of which is to serve the public interest. Indeed, a long-standing tradition in the public administration suggests that ethics and morality are two founding principles of civil service. Scholars have specified what civil servants should do and how they should demonstrate by word and action the highest standards of ethical conduct and integrity in all public, professional, and personal relationships in order that the member may merit the trust and respect. Ethical town council candidates serve the best interests of the people.
Council members should not be improperly influenced by groups in the performance of their official duties. Unethical elected officials withhold valuable information from the group, exclude highly skilled group members, cause legal challenges, and prevent proficient group members from having any influence over the group tasks.
Professional respect must include honest differences of opinion.
Council members should treat people fairly, with dignity and respect and should not engage in, or condone bullying behavior, harassment, or discrimination based on political affiliation.
Following the ICMA Code of Ethics:
In the case of real estate. Purchases and sales which might be interpreted as speculation for quick profit should be avoided. Because personal real estate gains may appear to influence official actions and decisions or create the appearance of impropriety.
After watching social media and listening to the debate of both candidates campaigns my choice is clear. I am planning on voting to whichever candidates stick to issues and does not waste my time with mudslinging. In my mind, if a candidate must resort to that, then they are not the person that I want in office.
I am determined to move Payson forward in a more positive and productive direction. After giving scrutiny to my choices on my ballot for Payson Town Council. I must choose who I feel is the most ethical candidate — Jolynn Schinstock. Public office is a public trust. I trust Jolynn. I would hope you can put aside your political party choices in this non-partisan election and join me for the good of Payson’s future.
Jeff Robbins
