The whitetail deer is the most popular big game species hunted throughout the country.
In Arizona, New Mexico, and “Old Mexico,” there is a sub-species that is much smaller than the typical eastern whitetail called the Coues, named after a noted naturalist, Dr. Elliot Coues.
He recognized in 1866 that it was definitely similar to the popular eastern cousin, but much smaller in stature, seldom weighing over 100 pounds, live weight.
The Rim Country has a sizable number hunted annually with firearms and archery. The entire month of January has an archery season where they are hunted which coincides with their peak rutting period.
This secretive deer is often considered the toughest of all big game animals to hunt because of the terrain and their ability to blend into the surroundings. But, during the rut the bucks will be active all day long.
The greatest concentration of Coues whitetail deer is actually south of the border in “Old Mexico,” and many hunters do the planning and make the trip.
The rutting cycle south of the border is at its peak in mid to late January where the bucks are chasing does throughout the day. With the use of optics, deer can be spotted and stalked at almost any time during the day.
The trip across the border lures many whitetail hunters in pursuit of a trophy buck, which may top the bar of 110 inches or more.
I have heard stories that on some of these large cattle ranches it is common to see over 30 bucks a day when the rut is in full swing. That is far different from hunting the mountains of the Rim Country.
Tonto Basin resident John Ewing has made the trip many times south of the border to hunt the “gray ghost” and this year harvested a massive Coues buck which scored a 125 inches plus.
He was hunting a new area with two of his longtime friends, Clay Sopeland and Davey Patterson who were invaluable in the spot and stalk in taking his trophy buck.
Ridgeline vantage points with good optics are critical in finding these elusive deer besides a great amount of patience. A pair of 15 X 56 Swarovski glasses mounted on a tripod helped them locate many deer in the early morning.
But, in this case it didn’t take long before the trophy buck was spotted and the stalk was on, and a well-placed shot harvested the deer.
In the remaining four days of the hunt Patterson and Sopeland also took mature bucks which scored at 100 inches in the high mountains south of Nogales.
These hunting friends are already planning next year’s hunt and a return to “Old Mexico” for a chance at even a larger Coues whitetail buck.
If you have any questions about hunting south of the border, give John Ewing a call at 928-978-0352.
This weekend enjoy the last days of the archery season, fishing, or just hiking the woods of the Arizona Rim Country, God’s creation.
