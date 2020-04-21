With COVID-19 concerns and the encouragement to avoid crowds, a growing number of folks have taken to hiking the local trails in the Rim Country.
The recommendation of social distancing has definitely increased the number of hikers on the town trails and those in Tonto National Forest.
Whether it is an hour walk or a half-day hike, it is wise to be more prepared than just a bottle of water in hand before the trek. A lightweight daypack equipped with some essentials is a good idea to have ready for any short hike.
Sometimes things just happen, like an unexpected fall, going off trail, or a quick change in the weather.
There are some simple necessities that are very lightweight, which can prevent the unexpected crisis. This is not a complete list, just some recommendations from a guy who enjoys the outdoors.
Water is an essential, especially in the warmer months of Arizona. Even in the cooler temperatures it is wise to have at least two bottles of H20.
A one- or two-mile hike and no water is a catastrophe waiting to happen. Staying hydrated makes the muscles work so much better and also aids in clearer thinking, which is important being away from civilization.
A first-aid kit with tape, band aids, sterile gauze, and some kind of antibacterial ointment are valuable with scratches or cuts, which can happen, even on the safest trails. Personalize your kit if you have allergies or any other medical issues. Be prepared for the unexpected.
Snacks or energy bars are perfect for the short hike and sometimes needed for a caloric boost when finishing the last part of the journey. Other likely foods would be raisins, nuts, trail mix and fresh fruit depending on your preference.
A flashlight and extra batteries seems unlikely, but I have been on numerous hikes that have extended beyond sundown.
It is always safest to turn the flashlight on when the trail gets dim making sure that each footstep is well placed. After dark, the woods can be a formidable place without some kind of lighting.
I’ve often used an inexpensive lightweight poncho or space blanket on my ventures when a surprise rain cloud appears over the Rim. Staying dry is essential in keeping the body warm and reduces the chance for hypothermia, which impacts decision-making skills.
Staying warm may mean a quick small campfire so a couple of books of matches in a double zip-lock bag or a lighter are a must for every daypack. A pocketknife also helps in making wood shaving to aid in starting a small campfire for warmth.
It is advisable to have a compass that will redirect your journey if you lose a trail or get turned around. When there is low cloud cover or heavy cedar trees, the correct directions can be confusing.
When hiking with a friend, getting separated can also cause alarm. I keep a whistle in my pack, which saves on my vocal cords and can be heard for a great distance. Cell phones are invaluable provided there is service, so keep it charged and with you.
Finally, I do use a GPS tool called a ResQLink, which can be activated at anytime in case of an emergency on my part. Since I often hike solo, this technology has eased the concern of my wife, Kathy, and other family members.
If you are hiking in the Arizona wilderness along the trails or bushwhacking off trail, always let someone know where you are going and the estimated time of return.
Limited hiking is great exercise, stay safe and enjoy the Rim Country, God’s creation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!