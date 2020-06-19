Where are the fish biting, and what kind of bait should I be using?
These may be the most often asked questions among recreational anglers who are visiting the Rim Country.
The conversation this creates can be very generic or it can develop into great detail, which can almost border on the ridiculous. There is no doubt that conditions change and trout can be triggered into biting for a variety of reasons.
Being prepared for that day on the water with the right baits in your tackle box can make all the difference in actually putting trout on the stringer or in the creel.
The technique determines the bait, so always be ready to make adjustments when necessary. For instance, casting a small size 0 or 1 spinner is a good start if fishing in the early morning or late afternoon. This is possible for shoreline anglers and those in a boat.
Proven spinners are Panther Martins and Mepps which may vary in color from silver, gold, or bronze. Lures that flutter and dart are also a good choice. That could be a Castmaster or Z Ray in the same colors. Then, there is the combination lure called a Pistol Pete which is a fly with a tiny spinner directly behind the eye of the hook.
If there is a lot of trout action on the surface, then a fly, wet or dry may be the trick to trigger a trout into striking. Fly rod enthusiasts are always looking in the water trying to match the hatch, then digging into their fly box for the perfect presentation. This can be a real challenge.
Proven flies that work under most conditions are Wooly Buggers in a variety of colors from black, brown, olive, and even white. A Prince Nymph is another favorite that almost always will create a strike in lakes or streams.
When the trout are finicky, matching the hatch is critical. Tying some of those tiny flies on the end of a leader can be a true challenge to the most seasoned veteran.
Observing other anglers’ presentations and their successes is helpful on lakes where there is a crowd. Recreational anglers are most willing to share their success stories, baits, and techniques.
Tackle boxes that are well supplied with a variety of baits is important when the bite changes, and it will. Color, size, action in the water, and speed of the presentation can be the difference.
A mid to late summer technique of trolling a flashy metal apparatus called a cowbell setup will always attract trout when everything else seems to fail.
Dangling a worm at the end of the set-up is effective, but the drawback is the thrill of the fish fighting is reduced by the weight of the entire rig.
Finally, more trout are probably caught on natural bait than all these other techniques combined.
Worms, corn, marshmallows, and the most favorite Berkley power bait will probably be next to every shore angler at the more popular Rim lakes of Woods Canyon and Willow Springs.
Natural baits can be dangled from a bobber on a small treble hook or presented on the bottom by casting from shore.
If one is bottom fishing, an egg slip sinker should be on the line above a swivel with a two-foot leader attached for the best results.
Finally, there are always those flies and lures that are kept in that secret spot. They are unique and effective when the time is just right for the lunker.
Good luck this summer fishing and take a friend who may want to learn how to catch a Rim Country trout in God’s creation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!