Aren’t all rods and reels just about the same when it comes to catching a trout or bass? We know the answer to that, and it is an emphatic no.
Fishing equipment can be so simple from a three-foot Snoopy or Cinderella combination to the custom rod with the finest reel. But, the truth of the matter is they are all designed to catch fish.
The Zebco 33 pushbutton spin casting outfit may be the most popular in getting an angler started in the outdoor recreational world of fishing. They are easy to cast, almost no backlash and tangle free and have probably caught more fish than any other equipment on the market.
Here are a few tips no matter what fishing combination one takes to the lake or stream in the Rim Country and the White Mountains.
A reel should be spooled with four to six pound test line for best results in catching a trout from any of these waters. Most rod and reel combinations when newly purchased will have at least eight-pound test or more on the reel, which is thicker in diameter than the lighter weight line. The goal is for that fishing line to be as invisible as possible when trying to attract a trout to the bait, so it may be necessary to respool lighter line for better results.
The next factor is the durability of the fiberglass or graphite rod. It is designed to withstand a certain amount of tensile pressure before it breaks and yet be able to bring to shore a fighting fish.
Pulling a line so hard in removing a snag, thinking that a fishing rod can withstand that extreme pressure, often breaks rods. Even the highest level of professional anglers can set the hook so strong that the best rods will snap on occasion.
Another situation is when a fish making a strong run away from the boat or shore can snap a rod in half. How can an angler reduce the chance of snapping a rod?
When the bait is snagged on the bottom, instead of putting pressure on the rod in a bending motion, pull the rod straight back where the line takes all the pressure. It is far better to lose a few hooks or lures than having to replace a fishing rod.
Most reels have a drag button or knob where the line pressure can be adjusted to avoid a fish from snapping the line or worse yet a broken rod. The term “playing the fish” allowing it to make long runs and eventually tiring before bringing it to the net can be mastered with the proper drag.
The larger the fish the more runs it is likely to make before tiring. Many expert anglers will play a fish for as much as 10 to 20 minutes before trying to land the trophy.
Most conventional fishing equipment can withstand the force of a trout or bass if it is adjusted properly. But, there are those times when the unexpected lunker takes the bait and the fight is on. It is very difficult to adjust the drag and make other adjustments with the excitement of a true trophy on the line.
Sometimes, they just get away and the memory of the fight with the big one becomes the next fish story.
This weekend take a friend fishing in God’s creation, the Arizona high country.
