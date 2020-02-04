The application process for antelope and elk permits for 2020 fall season is upon us.
It seems like we just finished the late archery and rifle hunts for elk, but planning now adds excitement for the upcoming big game hunts. This is especially true for elk with another chance for excellent antler growth because of much-needed moisture.
The important deadline date is February 11th, where all applications must be online. This is the first year that all permit applications for big game are due in this manner.
This old guy is so used to the booklet and paper application laid out on the kitchen table, with checkbook in hand. An old dog can learn new tricks, even in technology.
The online process is definitely a cost cutting measure, and hopefully this money can be used somewhere else to enhance big game in the state of Arizona.
The lottery drawing for antelope and elk permits will be held in the early spring and everyone will be notified by April 3rd. This early date allows for hunters to make decisions on attempting to hunt in other nearby states if one is unsuccessful for an Arizona antelope or elk tag.
The early drawing permit process also helps to plan for in-state deer hunts so that they will not overlap during the same time period for a hunter.
Complete the application online by going to azgfd.gov and click on big game permits. There is a 45 minute time window to complete the form, so it would be wise to have the hunt numbers and choices already determined to speed up the process.
Your Visa or Mastercard payment will be accepted if you are drawn for a permit. A word of warning, don’t change credit cards during the draw process or cancel a card, it will eliminate a permit, if drawn. All transactions have a $13 application fee that is non-refundable even if you’re not drawn for a permit.
The prices for this year’s elk tags are $148 and $103 for an antelope tag for those lucky in state hunters who draw a permit to hunt. If not drawn all but the $13 application fee is refunded. If unsuccessful in the lottery, a bonus point is added to a hunter’s identification number which can increase the odds of being drawn in the following year.
The more popular hunts for antelope and elk are much more difficult to draw while the less attractive or more difficult hunts, the percentage of being drawn are greater. This information can be obtained by going to azgfd.govhunting/surveydata/. It would be worth your time to visit this web page.
The online application process eliminates nearly all errors because you can’t continue until the previous step is completed correctly. The only human error possibility is if one does not place the proper hunt number on the application.
It is possible to receive an antelope or elk permit for a unit that one did not intend to draw if the wrong number is submitted.
Good luck in the drawing for that special antelope or elk permit. The results should be available by the first week of April so start the process now.
Big game hunting is alive and well for the fall hunts in the Arizona high country, God’s creation.
