As part of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission’s goal to increase online services for customers, the commission proposes to amend rules within Articles 1 and 3 for the purposes of modernizing its big game page and hunt and fish licensing system.
The new system will give customers added flexibility following the purchase of a license or tag. An app on their own electronic device will enable customers to view their licenses and tags, allow them to electronically “tag” their harvested animal, and complete their harvest questionnaire. Hunter would still have the ability to receive a paper tag if they prefer.
The prevalence of mobile technology and apps has progressed to the point where they are now an integral part of most everyone’s daily life. The commission envisions the paperless tag option would provide customer service by providing faster delivery of tags and global access to the customer’s license and tag information anytime, and possibly anywhere. Both the Arizona Game and Fish Department and customers will benefit from a more efficient process and reduced paper waste. The current plan is to continue to offer paper tags during the initial rollout of this system.
Rules governing the use and possession of tags remain unchanged.
Public comment ends July 31
The public comment period on the proposed rule making is now open through July 31 via either: email: rulemaking@azgfd.gov or ccook@azgfd.gov, U.S. Mail: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn: Celeste Cook, Rules and Policy Manager, 5000 W. Carefree Hwy., Phoenix, AZ 85086, or telephone: Celeste Cook, Rules and Policy Manager, 623-236-7390.
The commission will consider the final rule making at the Sept. 24 meeting.
To track the progress of this rule, view the regulatory agenda and all previous five-year review reports, and to learn about any other agency rule making matters, visit https://www.azgfd.com/agency/rulemaking/.
