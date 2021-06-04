The deadline to apply for Arizona Game and Fish Department 2021 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
To apply, visit azgfd.com/hunting/draw/ by the deadline.
Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license or combination hunt and fish license to apply that’s valid on the last day of the online application period. Licenses are available online and at license dealers statewide. The license number on the receipt is required as part of the draw application process.
For more information, check out “What you need to know,” a list of frequently asked questions, at azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.
