The completion of the pipeline and water treatment plant on the Houston Mesa Road will definitely have a positive effect on recreational fishing on the East Verde for years to come.
Provided the Cragin Reservoir (Blue Ridge Lake) has an ample supply of fall and winter runoff, the pump station above Washington Park will be bringing 35 cubic feet of clear, cold water perfect for trout habitat to the popular recreational destination.
In previous years the flow was very sporadic, but now with the continual flow much of the dry stream bed above the 2nd crossing will have excellent trout water almost year round.
The fish stocked on a weekly basis during the spring and summer were rainbow trout that were sterile and could not reproduce called triploids. These catchables in the 9-12 inch range were perfect for the thousands of weekend anglers who visited this popular stream. This is changing for the 2020 fishing season!
The Canyon Creek and Page Springs Fish Hatcheries have been rearing Gila trout and will be ready to stock this native sport fish into the Rim Country, in addition to its close cousin the rainbow.
The great news is that these trout can reproduce during their spawning cycle which is the early spring. Natural reproduction will have a minimal impact on this heavily fished watershed.
But, there are a few areas in the more remote stretches that will have some natural reproduction provided the habitat is suitable. Hopefully this will be expanded to many of the smaller streams which could be self-sustaining because of their wilderness locations.
There are still a few remote places on the East Verde which have proven to hold rainbows from the previous stocking seasons and have actually grown to 14 or more inches. These same locations would be perfect for natural reproduction of the newly introduced Gila trout.
In these areas, the habitat is perfect for possible spawning with pea gravel bottoms and sufficient cool, clear water. It would be remarkable to see some natural trout reproduction on such a heavily fished popular stream.
The first two months of the stocking schedule will be Gila trout while the later season will continue to rely on the rainbow which are reared at most hatcheries. It is likely that both species will be in many anglers’ creels during a weekend adventure on the East Verde.
There is more good news for this popular stream. A habitat improvement project is scheduled to begin in January near the 2nd and 3rd crossings which will pay positive dividends, much like the plan which was accomplished on upper Tonto a few years ago.
The funding for this improvement was provided by the U.S. Forest Service, Desert Flycasters, and the Gila chapter of Trout Unlimited of Payson.
The ultimate goal for the East Verde River would be a year-round fishing destination for recreational anglers after the peak summer months. The stream is currently at its best with ample flow and gin-clear, cold water, perfect as trout habitat.
The obvious result would be more recreational anglers year round which obviously increases economic impact on the Rim Country and increased number of fishing licenses being sold. A win for everyone.
Among trout fishing enthusiasts there is a growing number of fly fishermen who have a goal of catching every species of trout which inhabit North America. I get frequent inquiries on where a person can catch the rare Gila trout.
If this sport fish would be stocked regularly in the East Verde, this would also create the Rim Country as being a destination for this growing number of fly anglers from all over the country.
The fisheries division of the AZGFD is to be commended for their visionary plan which is soon to become a reality. More trout waters with greater numbers of sport fish provides increased recreational trout fishing in the Rim Country for all anglers.
This weekend, enjoy the Arizona high country, God’s creation.
