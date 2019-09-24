You know that fall is in the air when the bull elk sound off in the Rim Country. The sound of bugling is also a sign that mating season has begun as bulls become vocal declaring an interest in gathering a harem of cows.
This is the rut.
The dominant bulls gather a harem of cows, which are female elk, for the mating season. A herd bull may have 20 cows in his harem, sometimes many more. The dominant bulls usually have larger racks they use in combat in securing and keeping his herd of cows.
The Rim Country has a healthy herd of North American wapiti “elk” sounding off during the mating season or rutting period, which lasts about five weeks or longer. The cows bred during this time will have their calves about 250 days later.
Elk are very nomadic, while the herd bull tries to keep his harem intact, many satellite younger bulls will try to steal away any wandering cows. It is common for a herd bull to move his harem several miles to avoid the competition of satellite bulls.
Frequent challenges to the dominant bull often creates a clashing of antlers that can break the silence of early dawn or late afternoon where the sound can carry for over a mile.
It is relatively easy to walk up on the action and take some amazing wildlife photos with these bulls preoccupied with each other. A word of caution though, it is wise to keep a safe distance just in case of an unexpected charge. Remember, they are wild animals at the peak of mating season.
Sometimes there can be a fight to the finish when an antler tine punctures a vital internal organ. On a rare occasion, locked antlers can prove mortal to both bulls where they will die in a head-to-head combat position.
The herds under the Rim have grown over the last 25 years, where it is common to see elk during the early morning and late afternoons by driving the perimeter roads of Payson and the two major highways. During this period, if you see a cow, chances are good that a bull elk is close by. Expect the unexpected. It is wise to slow down and drive defensively in the reduced light or after dark.
The Rim Country is a destination for hunters and photographers from all over the country attracted by the call of the American wapiti. The prime time for elk viewing is a very narrow window of reduced light in the early morning or late afternoons. After dark, many elk appear within the city limits in many neighborhoods, as they wander looking for food or a mate during the rut.
The wildlife in the Rim Country is one of our greatest natural resources that will create lasting memories, whether during the hunting season or photographing them.
Drive on any of the secondary roads in the Payson or Pine area at dawn or dusk. Stop and listen frequently, you may hear the king of the forest challenging another bull for the right of the harem of cows. The peak rutting period is relatively short, and it is happening now.
