“You better ask him,” Sara Curtis said, nudging her husband, Tim, and pointing my direction.
He did.
“Excuse me sir, we’re trying to get to the Monument Peak Loop. Can you help us?”
It was a young couple and their 12-year-old son, Lane, from Queen Creek who drove up to Rim Country for the day to hike Monument Peak Trail for the first time. They got lost and wound up on Moonlight Drive and in need of help.
Verbal directions wouldn’t work. There are too many splits in the unmarked trail they needed to take to get to MP and then to their car. I’d have to guide them.
The irony wasn’t lost on me. I flashed back to the time I was in their position not long after moving to Star Valley from the Show Low area. I was a newbie in Rim Country excited to discover the wealth of hiking options here.
It was a beautiful sunny New Year’s Day in 2014 and I went for a hike with my two dogs.
I parked on Phoenix Street and we began our way up Cypress Trail. We reached the Boulders Trail Loop and turned around. We didn’t have time to do the loop because we headed out too late in the afternoon.
I regretted the late departure as the sun began sinking. My concerns mounted as I realized we should have reached the car by now but the trail went on.
I realized that I made a huge mistake by not being acutely aware of my surroundings and my route. I thought I was at the Cypress Trail trailhead and I would automatically wind up back at my car just by turning around and heading back the same way.
I wasn’t at the trailhead and now we were lost.
And it was dark. There aren’t a lot of things that have scared me as much as that experience.
If you’ve never been lost in the woods at night, I don’t recommend trying it. I started imagining running into bears and mountain lions around every turn in the trail.
We eventually reached the trailhead. This wasn’t where I parked. I prepared to begin the long walk up Granite Dells Road. I looked down at my tired dogs. “Looks like we’re going to have to keep walking guys.“
But my heart raced as I heard engines in the distance. They grew louder and I knew this was probably our only chance to get help.
I flagged down the driver of a Jeep Wrangler who had gotten lost himself while riding in the forest with his son, who pulled up next on a 4x4.
The man offered to drive me to my car. My muddy dogs jumped into the back seat and I settled into the front. We were back at our car in 15 minutes.
I was a bit embarrassed to have gotten lost and so thankful for the help of a stranger.
I learned my lesson. Never leave for a hike on a new trail in the late afternoon and be aware of where you are on the trail when you enter it.
So, there I was with a chance to reverse roles and help lost hikers myself.
It was actually good timing. I had just returned from grocery shopping and planned to take my dogs on a hike.
I had a car full of groceries to put away. Well, not hoarder-full. Not one roll of toilet paper, I swear. Know where I can get any?
I put the frozen and refrigerated food away, put on my hiking boots, grabbed my walking stick and rustled up my two eager dogs and off we went.
I’m familiar with those trails. I’ve been hiking them for years.
And I know all about being lost in the woods and getting help from a stranger when I needed it most.
We hiked until we reached a section of the MPT about a mile from the trailhead. I pointed them in the right direction and said goodbye and good luck. I was confident they could find their way to their car now that they were on the actual trail, which is marked.
I would have hiked the entire way with them but this was a far as I could hike with Bear or he’d be hobbling around the house the rest of the day and probably the next day because of arthritis.
I gave them my cell phone number and asked them to call me if they didn’t get back to their car.
I was thankful to receive a text from them saying they made it to their car at about the same time we arrived home and thanking me.
Rim Country is full of people ready to lend a hand if you need one.
I got my chance to reverse roles and be one of those people last weekend.
I’ve come full circle.
