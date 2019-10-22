Some of the finest restaurants in the Valley and other metropolitan areas offer fresh trout dinners that seem to attract the appetites of hungry patrons.
I can truthfully say that I have never ordered it off a menu, but have been intrigued about the prices of such a meal.
Living in the Rim Country and enjoying wetting a line at many lakes in the area, I bring a few trout home for a fresh fish dinner. For the finest table fare, there are a few hints when pleasing everyone at the table.
A trout does not live very long when dangling from a stringer on the shore or in a boat. It is best to place them in a cooler with ice to keep them fresh while spending hours on the water trying to catch a limit. The flesh will remain firm and far tastier if packed in ice soon after catching them.
A 9- to 12-inch trout can be prepared and fried or grilled as a whole fish, which is probably the easiest to prepare and serve.
A camping trip with trout wrapped in aluminum foil on hot coals has made many memorable outdoor meals.
Fresh never-frozen trout are always tastier. Reliving the day’s catch will also be part of the evening.
Larger trout being at least 14 inches can be filleted which will eliminate most bones and will be easier to eat for all ages. This can be done by starting with a knife behind the head and working along the backbone, continuing all the way to the tail fin.
Then, cut out the rib or belly bones to make the perfect fillet. It is best to leave the skin on the side, which will hold the flesh in place when baking or frying the trout.
The larger trout have been in the lake for a longer period of time and have taken on many wild fish tendencies which includes eating freshwater shrimp, crawdads, and many insects. When this happens, the flesh will become reddish or orange depending on the food source and many outdoorsmen will claim the trout is tastier to eat.
Preparing the fillets for the grill can be as simple as sprinkling some seasoning salt, wrapping them in aluminum foil sprayed with oil and placing them on the grill. Six or seven minutes per side at a constant temperature of 350 degrees if possible will be just right.
If time permits, try marinating the fillets in a variety of ways by searching the internet and experimenting with a variety of recipes. Our favorite is to use a mustard, honey, lemon juice combination each being a quarter cup. Then, add one cup of water and stir the blend before pouring it over the fillets.
Allow at least four or five hours to marinate in the refrigerator before wrapping in aluminum foil to be placed on the grill. Pouring some marinade on the fish before wrapping will also add flavor to the trout.
This can also be done by placing them in the oven at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes. The results will equal the finest trout cuisine at many of the most famous restaurants.
Enjoy some great fall fishing on the Rim lakes, and if you keep a few rainbows for that trout dinner, share it with friends.
This weekend visit the high country of Arizona with the leaves changing and view God’s creation.
