A wildlife biologist from the Arizona Game and Fish Department will answer questions about local game management from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Chasin’ A Dream Outfitters, located at 612 Beeline Hwy. in Payson.
The public is invited to bring questions and engage in one-on-one conversation about game management. In addition, hunt recommendations for 2020 and 2021 pronghorn, elk, fall turkey and population management hunts, and for 2021 and 2022 spring turkey hunts, may be discussed.
