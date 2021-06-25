Arizona Game and Fish Commissioner James Goughnour of Payson will become the Commission Vice Chairman from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
He was nominated and approved for the position in the AZGFD Commission Meet at Quality Inn in Payson on June 11.
Leland S. “Bill” Brake will take over as chairman.
Goughnour was confirmed as one of the five members of the AZGF Commission by the Arizona Senate on Jan. 29, 2019 following the appointment by Gov. Doug Ducey.
“The longer you’re on the commission, the bigger your responsibilities get,” Goughnour said. “So, yes, I’m looking forward to it. You are engaged in more aspects in the function of the commission so I’m happy to take on more of that and expand my role as a commissioner.”
