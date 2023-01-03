I love to fish creeks with a fly rod any time of year. It is fun casting to challenging spots and watching the fly work through the mini-currents in the stream and hoping that my efforts entice a trout to bite. Fishing at this time of the year allows me to see spots along the creek that are normally hidden behind summer vegetation. The winter smells and the quiet are also a welcome change.

Often, my winter fishing will include streams with wild catch-and-release trout populations. Tonto Creek is also fun this time of year, with an occasional hold-over rainbow from the last fall stockings, or maybe some wild brown trout that have been washed down from Horton Creek after winter snow runoffs.

