Some hunters wait their whole life and never get a chance to hunt bighorn sheep.
Cierra Rose’s wait wasn’t long.
The 24-year-old Payson resident was drawn for a tag and took advantage of it.
The 2013 Payson High School graduate harvested a huge bighorn sheep in Unit 39 East near Gila Bend on December 1, the opening day of the season.
She downed a sheep scoring 171 2/8 from 280 yards with an 6.5 Creedmoor. The sheep is going into the Boone and Crockett Club All-Time Record Book.
Rose, who works at the Payson Day Spa as an aesthetician and at Diamond Point Steakhouse as a bartender, was drawn with 15 bonus points.
She previously harvested two whitetail deer and a mule deer.
“I haven’t been drawn for anything since I was 16 and this was the tag I lucked out with after so many years,” she said. “I’m proud and feel lucky to have gotten the tag because it is a once-in-a-lifetime tag and people have waited their whole lives to get this tag.”
It wasn’t a guided hunt. She was accompanied on the hunt by seven others — her dad, Marty; stepmom, Jessica; sister, Tori; and family friends, Elliot Anderson, Nick Brunson, Don Nunley and Clayton Black.
“We showed up to scout two days before opening day and found the ram the night before,” she said.
(1) comment
Didn't the mountain lions pay for this harvest?
