Payson’s Clifford Pirch remains in the top 10 in the Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings with just three tournaments remaining ahead of this fall’s Bassmaster Classic.
He’s qualified seven times before and should be a lock to be one of 55 qualifiers for this year’s biggest tournament.
Pirch competes in the Bassmaster Elite Series. He’s sixth in the AOY standings. His 439 points for the season leaves him just one behind the 440 for Drew Benton, who is in fifth place.
The former Payson High School multi-sport standout athlete is coming off a 22nd place finish on Pickwick Lake in Tennessee on June 2-5 that moved him up a spot.
Chasing the leaders
Brandon Palaniuk leads the AOY race with 536 points, followed by John Cox (518), David Mullins (486), Brandon Lester (477), Benton and Pirch. Matt Arey is seventh just three points back of Pirch.
“Those guys are catching them,” Pirch said in a video he posted on his Facebook. “Brandon Lester won this week (at Pickwick), Brandon Palaniuk was in the top 10 and John Cox was in the top 10.
“Those guys are really having a great season. So, it’s going to be really hard to catch them. They’re obviously fantastic fishermen and having a great year, but maybe they’ll trip up a little bit and give me a step back in the race a little bit.
“I’m quite a ways down but I’m really solid for the Classic. So, I’m thankful. It’s been a great year, it’s been a fun year and we’ve had mostly really successful events. So, re-rig and do a little fishin’ at home; get ready to go north.”
Final three tournaments
Next on the schedule is a tournament next month on the St. Lawrence River that divides New York and Canada and August events on Lake Oahe in South Dakota and the finale on the Mississippi River in Wisconsin.
“We’ve got three events left and it’s basically a northern swing,” Pirch said. “It’s all places where I’ve gotten good events, top 10 before and had a chance to win on a couple of them. So, I’m excited. I know how to do well there.
“That doesn’t necessarily mean I’ll do well, but I’m really looking forward to it. I think it’s gonna be good. (I’ll) try to keep coming back on that Angler of the Year race.”
Pickwick Lake
He caught 47 pounds 5 ounces of fish over three days in Tennessee. He caught a five-fish limit of 16-15 the first day and improved on day two, weighing in five fish at 17-1. But a 13-5 effort on day three wasn’t enough to get in to the top 10 and the final day on the water.
Still, he was glad to get back near the top after placing 79th at Lake Fork in Texas on May 19-22. That was his lowest finish of the season.
“I feel like that was a pretty good tournament for me,” Pirch said of the Pickwick event.
“Historically, the Tennessee River in June has not been my favorite place to be. So, I feel like I did good. I made up into about 13th on day two and I found a good school of fish that I thought was going to produce even better, but day three just didn’t work out that way for me.
“But it was a great week. I got good points and moved back into sixth in the Angler of the Year race. After the Lake Fork event I dropped a little bit so I gained a spot back and feel it was a successful week overall.”
Solid season
Pirch opened the year by finishing 38th on the St. Johns River in Florida on Feb. 10-13. He then reeled off three consecutive strong tournaments, which moved him into the top 10 in the AOY standings. He was as high as third.
He placed eighth on the Harris Chain in Florida on Feb. 17-20. Pirch nearly made the top 10 in his next tournament before settling for 11th at Santee Cooper Lakes in South Carolina on March 17-21. He came back to finish ninth at Chickamauga Lake in Tennessee on April 7-10.
