Moving on.
Clifford Pirch is doing just that.
The former Payson High multiple sport standout wanted to put a disappointing 2021 season on the Bass Master Elite Series circuit behind him and get back to the kind of success he’s enjoyed throughout most of his career as a professional angler.
Well, he finds himself ranked sixth in the Progressive Elite Series Angler of the Year standings after three tournaments.
That’s after the seven-time Bassmaster Classic qualifier finished 67th in the season standings a year ago and missed qualifying. A 24th place showing was his highest finish in nine tournaments.
It’s the best start of his career after a 2021 campaign he’d like to forget.
“It was the worst season of my career,” Pirch said of last year competing against the country’s top anglers.
“I’ve just got a lot better situation going on this year. I’m off to a nice fresh start. I like the schedule, which started off with some places I’ve had success at. I started off on the right foot and got some momentum.”
Indeed.
Friends, family and luck
He credits support from family and friends, as well as a bit of luck with his strong start.
“Their support has helped me to find the focus to do a good job at the events and really helped me,” he said.
“And I’ve just been blessed with some good breaks. The last year and half, if one came off in the air, it went out of the boat. And this year, if it comes off in the air, it lands in the boat it seems like.”
Chickamauga Lake
And success breeds more success. He’s ready for this week’s Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite tournament at Chickamauga Lake near Dayton, Tenn. April 7-10.
“A lot of fishing is about confidence and a good state of mind and making good decisions on the water and being able to really pick up what’s going on out there, and I’ve just been able to do that a lot better this season,” Pirch said.
“Historically, Chickamauga has been a real good lake for me.
“It’s the only place I won a tournament east of the Mississippi. So, I’ve got confidence and experience and I’m looking forward to it. Bass sure can humble you in a hurry, but I feel real good about it.”
Ranked sixth
He finished in the top 10 once in his three tournaments this season, missing another top 10 finish by one spot.
His 246 points leave him just 19 out of second place.
“It’s a real good points race this season,” Pirch said.
He’s happy with how the schedule is setting up this season.
“I like a lot of the locations on the schedule and the timing of them seem good,” he said. “I’ve got a pretty positive outlook on what it could be like in the next couple of years.”
St. Johns River
He finished in the money by opening with a 38th-place finish in the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River in Florida on Feb. 10-13. He moved much higher up the leaderboard in the next two tournaments.
Eighth on Harris Chain
Pirch returned to Florida to finish eighth in the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at the Harris Chain of Lakes on Feb. 17-20, catching 67 pounds, 7 ounces of fish.
He stood 41st with a five-fish limit weight 14-6 on the first day. Pirch moved up to 29th with a 17-0 second day. He caught 22 pounds 9 ounces on day three, which ranked third among all anglers for the day, to move up to ninth and qualify for the final round. He closed with 13-8.
Santee Cooper Lakes
Pirch placed 11th in the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes (S.C.) March 17-21 with a 20-fish limit of 64-11.
He was 37th (16-13) after the first day, but enjoyed a huge second day, catching 26 pounds 13 ounces to move up to eighth. That tied for second heaviest total of the day. His 21-1 on day three left him 11th and just two ounces from a top 10 standing and a chance to fish on the last day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!