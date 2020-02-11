The USDA Forest Service, including the Tonto National Forest, will waive fees at most day-use recreation sites Feb. 17 in honor of Presidents Day. The fee-waiver day is the second in a series of such opportunities offered by the agency in 2020.
Presidents Day honors our nation’s presidents, with emphasis on President Washington and President Lincoln. On observed holidays such as Presidents Day, all Tonto National Forest Ranger District offices along with the Supervisor’s Office will close. Offices will resume normal business hours the following day.
The fee waiver program is offered in cooperation with other federal land management agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. Fees generally are waived for day-use areas, such as picnic grounds and developed trailheads.
Fees charged at facilities operated by concessionaires, as well as fees for overnight camping at Forest Service-developed campgrounds, will not be waived.
For the remainder of 2020, a Tonto Pass usually is required at day-use sites and can be purchased at over 200 vendor locations or local Forest Service offices. Tonto Daily Pass vendor locations are available at the Tonto National Forest website, and can also be purchased at fee machines located across the forest. For information regarding passes, call the Tonto National Forest at 602-225-5200 during standard business hours.
Tonto National Forest recreation sites scheduled to participate in the Feb. 17 fee-free day include:
• Apache Lake - Burnt Corral Picnic Site & Boating; Lower Burnt Corral Shoreline; Three Mile Wash Shoreline; Upper Burnt Corral Shoreline.
• Bartlett Lake – Bartlett Flat Shoreline; Jojoba; Rattlesnake; SB Cove Shoreline; Yellow Cliffs.
• Canyon Lake – Acacia; Boulder; Laguna Picnic Site & Boating; Palo Verde; Palo Verde Picnic Site & Boating.
• Roosevelt Lake - Bermuda Flat Shoreline; Cholla Bay Shoreline; Cholla Boating; Grapevine Boating; Schoolhouse Boating; Windy Hill Boating.
• Saguaro Lake - Butcher Jones; Saguaro Del Norte; Saguaro Del Norte Boating.
• Salt River - Blue Point; Coon Bluff; Goldfield; Granite Reef; Pebble Beach; Phon D. Sutton; Water Users.
• Verde River - Box Bar Shoreline; Needle Rock.
