On I trudge, one exaggerated step after another — huffing, puffing and quietly considering the nature of happiness.
I’m not entirely sure where I’m going — but I know where I’ve been.
So I know I can always get home, just by turning around and following my Mogollon Monster sized snowshoe prints back to the car — somewhere back there, over the rainbow.
Well — I can get home assuming I don’t fall in a hidden sinkhole. Or maybe fall face forward in a snowdrift and freeze to death in a sheath of ice-sweat.
Loki comes bounding through the snow, like Lassie on a pogo stick. He’s living the dream. He’s a malamute, I’ve been vacuuming up his undercoat around the house all year —just so he could have this joyful lark in the snow.
Now, I know this sounds a little negative.
And I’m not a negative person. Really.
Just kind of winded.
But if I stop and look around at the transformed snowscape, I can acknowledge: It’s really beautiful. And no doubt better for me than binging on eggnog and Netflix.
It just snowed. The branches of the stoic ponderosa pines are laden with snow. It’s a frigging Christmas card. The snow has smoothed out all the jagged irregularities of the scene, turning rotting logs into graceful berms, boulders into mounds of contemplation, streams into gracefully sketched lines.
And the silence — now that I’ve stopped — is mesmerizing. That’s the fresh snow: The fluffy mounds of crystallized water soak up sound — creating a reverential, muffled silence. Well, it will once I stop rasping for breath. Maybe I’m not as entirely over my little bout of the flu as I thought.
I unearthed the snowshoes after reading a piece in The New York Times about the enormous fitness benefits of snowshoeing.
Assorted obsessive compulsive scientists (aren’t they all) have done wonderful work on the biomechanics of snowshoeing. It’s kind of like walking on sand — much better for you than walking on a sensible, normal surface. You get more bend from the ankles, hips and knees. You employ a greater range of motion — which over time will make your lower limbs more flexible and strong.
This applies to just walking on a groomed trail — and much more so to breaking a trail in fresh snow.
Of course, human beings always take things too far.
So snowshoe running — and races — have become a thing.
You need special snowshoes to actually go running gaily down those trails — usually groomed ones so you can feel the chill wind over your frozen eyelashes. But get the right shoes and one of those bodies and you can go high-step running through unbroken snow. The article had lots of pictures of people running through the snow in stretchy ski pants. Even when I was 20, you couldn’t have Photoshopped me to look like that. Just had my 70th birthday — so I’m looking more like one of those contemplative snow-covered boulders.
The article offered all kinds of sage advice on starting slow, warmup exercises, getting more advanced snowshoes if you want to break trail or — like — run.
I did none of those things. Just unearthed the snowshoes, threw on a couple of layers, loaded Loki into the car and headed for the mountains.
I knew I’d be happy once I got out there in nature.
That’s also a thing: Forest bathing.
People who spend 120 minutes a week in nature are 20% happier — and in 60% better health, according to one recent study published in Nature Scientific Reports. The study charted the health and happiness of 20,000 people in England — so, it didn’t necessarily involve snowshoes. And the scientists did their best to control for other factors — like wealth, intensity of outdoor exercise, duration of the exposure to nature and other health conditions. The benefits stemmed from weren’t noticeable until you hit that two-hours a week threshold — and accumulated more slowly after that. However, you gained most of the benefits, whether you were snowshoe jogging or sitting on a rock watching blue jays.
Assorted studies have also linked time spent outdoors in a natural setting to improved mental focus and short-term memory, reduction of inflammation, anxiety and depression, lower blood pressure, and improved immune system function. Exposure to light and fresh air increases lung capacity, balances circadian rhythms, and helps you sleep.
A study by a UC Berkeley researcher even found that a sense of awe — stimulated by things like gazing at the Milky Way or up at the trunk of a giant sequoia — makes you feel both small and connected to everything at the same time. This can increase traits like kindness, self-sacrifice, co-operation or resource-sharing.
Well. I have to admit. I’m kind of in awe of the way Loki’s bounding through the snow. But it’s not making me feel kind. More like resentful. I know he’s gonna melt all over the floor once I get him home.
He halts in the snow ahead of me — looking back with his ear-to-furry-ear malamute grin.
“Yeah, yeah, very impressive,” I say, trudging onward — stepping over a faint, graceful rise in the snow.
The front of my snowshoe plunges into the soft snow on the other side of the buried log. I lurch forward. The tip of my other snowshoe catches on the log. This launches me headfirst into the snow.
Loki barks. This is hilarious.
I lie there a bit. They’re right. I can feel all kinds of new mobility in my ankles and hips.
Awesome really.
And don’t get me wrong. I’m happy. Whatever this feeling is — it’s not depression or even anxiety.
In fact, I’m feeling very focused.
Accessing my short-term memory, I remember exactly how far it is back to the car.
