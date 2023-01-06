The Sunrise Park Resort, 40 minutes outside Show Low, as of Tuesday had received three feet of new snow over the weekend — with more snow predicted all week long.
On Monday alone, the resort got five inches.
The depth of snow on the mountain essentially doubled over New Year’s weekend. The resort on Tuesday had a 50-inch base on the lower mountain and a 54-inch base on the upper mountains. So now half of the lifts and trails have opened.
The resort got another four inches on Tuesday, before the storm let up.
That means a couple of rare fresh powder days early in the week — and near ideal conditions for those who prefer groomed runs this weekend.
The last storm dumped fresh snow from Payson on up into the depths of the White Mountains — spilling out onto the Navajo Reservation.
Perhaps surprisingly, Rim Country communities in many cases got more snow than some areas of the White Mountains. For instance, Happy Jack and Forest Lakes got about five inches over the weekend. They collected another four or five inches on Tuesday. So as the storm cleared, folks enjoyed ideal conditions for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing all along the top of the Rim.
The White Mountains Apache Tribe has invested heavily in its snow-making capacity. So it can maintain the bounty of the last big storm well into February. The resort has a total of eight lifts and 65 trails, several lodges and restaurants all up and down the mountain.
Sunrise season passes cost $369 for seniors and $649 for adults. Daily lift tickets are $65 for adults and $50 for seniors.
That compares to Snowbowl near Flagstaff, where daily lift tickets cost anywhere from $55 to $209, depending on the day. Prices drop off in February.
