Another big fish record came to my attention that will probably stand for quite some time.
On the northern border of Arizona, massive Lake Powell is a great fishery for many species of sport game fish. Many local anglers make an annual trip to this reservoir that is part of the Colorado River chain.
Lake Powell has become famous for walleyes, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, crappies, and stripers throughout the 186-mile lake, which extends well into the state of Utah. When the springtime temperatures warm the water, this fishing mecca becomes a smallmouth bass hotspot.
Richard Dickinson of Strawberry makes it a top priority to spend an entire month fishing these waters during spawn for largemouth and smallmouth bass. The numbers of fish caught can be astronomical, with some of the best bass fishing in the West. This was his year to catch the bass of a lifetime — a new lake record for the size of the smallmouth he landed.
While fishing a Texas rigged green flake baby craw off a point in Wahweap Bay a giant 6.1-pound smallie took the bait and the fight was on. A Texas rig bait is moved slowly along the bottom much as a crayfish would which is a favorite for bass. The 21-inch female was a pre-spawn fish with spectacular coloration, which is evident in the photo. Since it had not spawned as yet, Richard after measuring and weighing the fish returned it to the water to complete the reproduction cycle.
The catch eclipsed the previous lake record caught in 2001 by almost a pound. Obviously, the lake is healthy and is a true fish factory.
Dickinson spends most of his fishing time on the lower portions of the lake which he has learned very well. This will be the catch he will long remember and this fishing story has the photo to prove the catch.
This weekend, weather permitting, make a memory and take someone fishing in God’s creation, the Arizona outdoors.
