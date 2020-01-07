Harry Shill has hunted most of his life.
The Strawberry resident harvested a bull elk just before his 80th birthday during archery season on Nov. 17 in Unit 22 North, which includes Payson and Strawberry. He turned 80 on Nov. 29.
He says he really got serious about hunting when he moved to Strawberry some 25 years ago.
His latest elk was a 4 x 5 (four antlers on one side and five on the other).
“It weighed 287 pounds when I took it to have it processed,” he said.
He’s drawn eight tags. This is the fifth bull he’s harvested, although he said he’s shot a lot of cows with his rifle.
He was with his stepson, Glenn Holmes, and Glenn’s friend, Mike Roberson, when he shot the elk at about 8 a.m. on a Sunday morning.
“They were helping me bring it in and hang it up,” he said.
It’s not the biggest he’s harvested.
“No, the biggest was a 7 x 7 four years ago,” he said.
That was also using his bow in 22 North.
His family moved to Payson when he was 12 and he graduated from Payson High School in 1957. He moved to the Valley then to Alaska, where he worked on the pipeline for about 13 years. He also lived in Kansas. He lived in Mesa for about seven years before moving to Strawberry in the 1990s.
