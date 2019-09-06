Labor Day weekend is the last major migration to the Rim Country by thousands of Valley residents.
Especially with the extreme heat and dry conditions, more visitors than normal are trying to find a ponderosa pine for shade and maybe even a rainbow trout for supper.
For most streams such as Haigler, Christopher, and the East Verde, this is the last stocking by the guys from the Tonto Fish Hatchery.
Bryce Sisson, manager of the hatchery, and his crew of hatchery employees — Mark Thompson, Scott Townsend, Danny Jones, and intern Alex Moyes — have been busy since April 1st stocking the local streams and lakes besides many other central waters from Flagstaff to the White Mountains.
Their hatchery trucks have been on the roll, always improving the recreational fishing for young and old. Take a visit to the hatchery and view the thousands of trout that will eventually make the anglers happy. While you are there, an encouraging word of thanks might make their day.
The popular fishing holes will again be stocked near the campgrounds and day use area along these streams. Most of the fish caught will be the 8-12 inch hatchery rainbows, which bite just about any bait tossed at them.
Watching a child catch their first trout is a special thrill for every parent or grandparent. As I so often have been quoted, “catching fish catches on,” especially for the young anglers who are the next generation of license holders.
The pumps are still running strong from CC Cragin Reservoir, which creates great fishing water from Washington Park downstream to East Verde Estates. Most rainbows stocked are near the crossings or at the ever-popular Water Wheel day use area.
But, by this time of year, much of the river will have a trout population because of strong currents or flooding created by local thunderstorms. Walking between the crossings or other places off the beaten path will give an angler some trout fishing action. Most oxbows or steep bank cuts will have a rainbow lurking that may have even grown an inch or two during the summer.
During this late summer heat the cool banks and water’s edge is an attraction to wildlife, especially the cold-blooded reptile such as rattlers. It is important to be extra careful scaling rocks, undercuts, and the tall grasses where snakes will find a cool place out of the summer sun.
Likewise, when fishing, target any shaded area with a cast or bait and chances are good a hungry rainbow will strike. Where a boulder or tree blocks the current, target that zone. It may be necessary to make several casts before the bait is just right for the trout to strike.
Any rainbow that is deep hooked will probably not survive if returned to the water, so it is best to put it in the creel for a trout dinner. Trout hooked by the upper or lower jaw are far more likely to survive to be caught again.
On a deep hooked trout, it is possible to cut the line at the jaw and the fish may survive. I have caught many trout that have had a hook deep inside their throat and they were healthy enough to take a fly or strike a spinner.
If you are a catch and release advocate, it is important to practice a few simple rules:
• Leave the fish in the water
• Use needle-nose pliers to extract the hook
• Wet your hands before handling the fish
I have seen far too many trout released after bouncing over rocks or drug up the shore. Those trout won’t make it and will probably be dinner for a raccoon or an osprey. It would be far better to have them at home on the grill.
The fishing season will last far into the fall with our great Arizona climate. So don’t store those rods yet, even though the stocking season has come to a close.
How about taking a child fishing well after the summer crowds have left the Rim Country and enjoy God’s creation?
