The Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, which ushers in the holiday season. Family gatherings, with an abundance of great food, plenty of football games on TV, and so many stories that seem to focus on the outdoors in the Rim Country.
The big one that may or may not have gotten away on a family fishing trip or the latest hunting adventure which always generates a story or two, makes excellent post dinner conversation as the pecan pie is quickly vanishing. If the story has been told enough, the embellishment will often bring the biggest laughs for those who were on the trip.
This aging outdoorsman has learned to enjoy and relish the solitude in an early morning viewing of a canyon looking for big game animals. It is a simple joy living on the other side of 70 just hiking to a treestand deep in the forest. One learns to appreciate the great outdoors God has given us to enjoy.
Most of these outdoor adventures have been generated within a few miles of the city limits of Payson along the Mogollon Rim or the nearby White Mountains to the east. We live in a magnificent area where, in only minutes, one can be in the wilderness enjoying the outdoors.
I understand the passion Zane Grey had for the multitude of canyons under the Mogollon Rim, the big game animals that wander these woods, and the trout that live in some of these small streams.
I have visited many places in our great land, considered premier fishing destinations, crisscrossing the country, but none compare with the scenic view of the drive coming off the Rim on the 260 Highway, 32 miles from Payson. As Dorothy said in “The Wizard of Oz,” there is no place like home.
Sometimes, it is just the simple pleasure of a quick getaway before or after work that can be accomplished by living in Rim Country. Believe me, there have been many spring turkey hunts and fall big game hunts before or after school by many students and teachers at Payson High School over the years because of where we live. Yes and still be to school on time.
If you enjoy outdoor activities as I do, then you have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving living beneath the Mogollon Rim. Just a 20-minute drive and one can be “wetting a line” in a local stream or a five-minute trip down old Main Street to the well-stocked Green Valley Lake.
The fall hunts for elk and deer in unit 22 are at our doorstep, while thousands drive the Beeline prior to a weekend to reach the hunting grounds. The trails are numerous where hikers of all skill levels can enjoy the canyons and mountains beneath the Rim.
For others, it may be a bass fishing trip to Roosevelt Lake less than an hour away. Even in the late fall or winter, the temperatures are pleasant in Tonto Basin to the south. Being able to do this after work or on a weekend with very little planning on our part is a real luxury, compared to the folks who madly drive the Beeline on Friday afternoon trying to get here for outdoor recreation.
We have a lot to be thankful for, especially if we have friends or family to enjoy some simple pleasures of living in Rim Country.
Maybe someone in your family drew a long-awaited rifle bull elk tag in one of the local units, which opens the day after Thanksgiving and preseason scouting during the holiday can be a quick getaway for an hour or two. Whatever you are doing this Thanksgiving weekend, make it a point to enjoy family, friends, and the outdoors.
When those pilgrims got off the boat in 1620 at Plymouth Rock and faced immense hardships to survive in a new land, they gave thanks to God after that first year with a celebration of Thanksgiving. That tradition has lived on in the USA and was recognized as a legal holiday by Abraham Lincoln in 1863.
We live in the greatest country in the world with an abundance of opportunities and freedoms, take a moment and give thanks. Making memories are some of the most precious gifts we can share.
This weekend have a blessed Thanksgiving and enjoy the outdoors, God’s creation.
