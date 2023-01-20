The premier trails advocacy group in the White Mountains marshaled $66,000 in volunteer work on trails in 2022, according to the TRACKS annual report.
Volunteers donated a total of more than 1,700 hours of trails work – adding to a five-year tally closing in on 15,000 hours of volunteer work, valued at $630,000.
The cadre of volunteers and the partnerships with Arizona Game and Fish, Navajo and Apache counties, Show Low, Snowflake and others has resulted in a banner year for the trails advocacy group – one of the most active in the state.
Moreover, TRACKS played a key role in helping land federal grants that will enable Snowflake and Navajo County to add miles of new trails.
The 500-member TRACKS groups was established in the late 1980s by Pinetop-Lakeside and has helped create the world-class, 200-mile-long White Mountains Trail System, which has proved a boon to both residents and to the region’s tourist-dependent economy.
Flagstaff and Sedona have also developed robust trails systems, supported by a big group of volunteers. Both draw a huge number of visitors who use the trails and spend money in local businesses. Navajo County’s current regional economic development plan leans heavily on tourism as an economic driver in the future – especially with the decline of coal mining and coal-fired power plants.
Other areas have struggled to develop or maintain their trails system – including Payson. The Payson Area Trails System on paper includes a 50-mile network of trails in and around town that connect to existing Forest Service trails in the surrounding area. However, that effort has faltered and a once thriving volunteer group has largely dissipated.
That makes TRACKS support for the White Mountains Trail System right through the heart of the pandemic all the more impressive.
In 2022, TRACKS volunteers worked on maintaining or extending included the Blue Ridge, Osprey, 4-Springs, Land of Pioneers, Los Burros, Chipmunk, Los Caballos, Lookout Connector, Timber Mesa and Buena Vista trails.
The organization is always looking for more volunteers and donations. If you’re interested, contact TRACKS at trackswhitemountains.org. To sign up for the group’s newsletter, go to https://trackswhitemountains.org/subscribe/.
“We invite you to join and support a wonderful group of dedicated outdoor enthusiasts for efforts that truly make a significant difference in the White Mountains of Arizona,” according to a TRACKS release on its 2022 accomplishments.
The group also helps sponsor a variety of regional events, including the 2022 Epic Rides, which drew 1,250 registered riders thanks to the efforts of 120 volunteers. The event brings an annual influx of business to the region every year.
The TRACKS group also received a $60,000 grant from Arizona State Parks and Trails to provide 43 ramp gates so hikers and mountain bikers can cross fence lines without opening and closing gates as well as facilities to help physically challenged mountain bikers. The group also got a $40,000 grant from Navajo County to build a shortcut option on the Blue Ridge, Los Burros and Land of Pioneers trails.
Other projects included installing white trail location diamonds every quarter of a mile on all White Mountains trails – so people can pinpoint their location when they need help. Thanks to the locators, since 2013 – all rescues on the trail have taken place in 45 minutes or less.
The Arizona State Parks Board designated the project as a “best use” of Arizona Game and Fish Heritage Fund awards.
The group has handed out 70,000 trails brochures and also offers free trails maps through www.trasckswhitemountains.org.
Outdoor recreation generates an estimated $887 billion in total consumer spending and 7.6 million jobs in the U.S., according to a study commissioned by the Outdoor Industry Association. It also generates $65 billion in federal tax revenue and $59 billion in state and local tax revenue.
One 2018 study focused on Helena, Montana’s trails system revealed an economic impact of $4.3 million annually in the town of 31,000. Other studies have found that trails systems drive tourism and increase the value of nearby homes. One study found that a million dollars spent on trails produces 8-12 full-time jobs due to the economic spinoff. By contrast, $1 million spent on roads generates seven jobs.
Other studies have demonstrated that hiking and other low-impact outdoor activities increase life expectancy, reduce chronic illness, lower the risk of depression and increase overall well-being.
One study by the Cleveland Clinic that compared hikers to others of the same age, fitness level and overall health found that hiking trails can boost your mood, improve sleep patterns and lower the risk of heart disease – which remains the No. 1 killer in the nation. Hiking regularly reduced the risk of high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. (https://health.clevelandclinic.org/9-benefits-of-hiking/).
Doctors recommend that people get at least two hours of moderate-intensity exercise a week – whether it’s a couple of short hikes or a two-hour jaunt on the weekend. Access to nearby, well-designed trails significantly increases the odds someone will get that amount of exercise.
