The recent attacks on humans by a bison and a bear in other states should serve as a warning to all of us in Rim Country that interaction with wildlife can be potentially dangerous.
Photographs of people hand feeding elk may make a good photo opportunity, but it could turn threatening or even deadly in seconds.
Anyone who has seen an elk, deer, bear, javelina or any wildlife running at full speed will attest that a human would not stand a chance in evading a charge.
Feeding wildlife can, and in most cases will, habituate wildlife to humans, leading to nuisance problems and conflicts between wildlife and humans.
Tragically, lethal removal of wildlife by state law enforcement is sometimes required to avoid escalation of the danger and to protect public safety.
Elk, deer and other wildlife are well suited to find food and water sources in the forest.
The wildlife typically seen throughout Rim Country are healthy, which supports the message that animals do not need humans to help them find food.
In addition, feeding not only attracts deer and elk, but also coyotes, javelina, foxes, bobcats and other predators.
There is a law (13-2927) in Arizona which prohibits feeding wildlife in more populated counties; however, it is rarely applied and only for repeat offenders.
In more rural counties such as Gila County, the Arizona Game and Fish Department and other state agencies request residents let wildlife be wild.
Another issue common in rural areas of Arizona is disturbing wildlife. During the spring and early summer, elk calves and deer fawns are frequently seen throughout Rim Country. Cows and does will protect their young, even risking their own lives to do so.
Recently, while driving on the Houston Mesa Road, I encountered a cow elk standing in the middle of the road. As I approached in my truck, she would not move. Eventually, her calf scampered across the road and she followed it into the forest.
An elk calf or deer fawn is not alone; the mother is often out of sight, but always close by and will often communicate with their young from a distance.
Don’t try to “rescue” a newborn calf or fawn by trying to find its mother or bringing it to the nearest Arizona Game and Fish office.
Wild animals need to stay in the wild and the young are best if left alone. I’ve heard it said that the worst place on earth to be standing is between a bear cub and mama bear.
Be alert when you’re outdoors, and don’t put yourself or others in a dangerous situation.
One of the attractions for people who live and visit Rim Country is the chance to see wildlife.
Viewing wildlife from a safe distance is the best practice. Your deck, patio or inside your house will ensure a safe encounter.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department promotes seeing wildlife in their natural habitat as a “magical moment.”
For many of us, it truly is an inspiration and it should remain that way. Hand feeding or disturbing wildlife will only detract from the natural beauty.
