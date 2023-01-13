The movement of jaguars from Mexico to Arizona and back again has prompted environmental groups to petition the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reintroduce the big cats to Arizona.

The 107-page petition urges the federal and state governments to designate some 14 million acres as critical habitat for the world’s third largest big cat — including areas along the Mogollon Rim and the Gila and Apache-Sitgreaves forests. They were placed on the endangered species list in 1972.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.