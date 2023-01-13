The movement of jaguars from Mexico to Arizona and back again has prompted environmental groups to petition the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reintroduce the big cats to Arizona.
The 107-page petition urges the federal and state governments to designate some 14 million acres as critical habitat for the world’s third largest big cat — including areas along the Mogollon Rim and the Gila and Apache-Sitgreaves forests. They were placed on the endangered species list in 1972.
Currently, an estimated 200 jaguars live in northern Mexico. Only one jaguar is known to live in Arizona — a big male spotted repeatedly in the Tucson area since 2016.
Several other jaguars have been documented in Arizona — and then shown up in Mexico — indicating that at least some wide-ranging males are already moving back and forth between the two countries through Arizona’s famed Sky Islands.
The Center for Biological Diversity petition said the Gila National Forest and the Mogollon Plateau all the way to the Grand Canyon offer outstanding habitat for the jaguars, largely because of large populations of deer, elk and javelina.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has not formally responded to the petition, which was filed in late December.
The last known female jaguar in Arizona was shot and killed in 1963 in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in eastern Arizona. The same area now is part of the core reintroduction area for the Mexican gray wolf. The endangered gray wolf subspecies lives on essentially the same prey base. The reintroduction effort for the wolves had drawn criticism from ranchers in the White Mountains, who maintain the wolves are killing cattle and calves.
“Over eons through survival of the fittest, these exquisitely camouflaged cats helped make the mule deer’s ears swivel toward the slightest sound,” said Michael Robinson, a senior conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Because all life is connected in ways that humans only partly understand, I truly believe that jaguar reintroduction will benefit the long-term sustainability of all living beings in the Southwest.”
Only one jaguar is currently known to live in Arizona — a male dubbed “Sombra” sighted repeatedly in the Chiricahua Mountains in southern Arizona.
Biologists believe about 200 jaguars remain in the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico, which are genetically isolated from larger populations of the big cats elsewhere in South America. A reintroduction program could cross breed isolated jaguar populations to increase genetic diversity.
The impact of border fencing, possible impacts on cattle ranchers, the cost of a reintroduction effort all would complicate any effort to return the jaguars to Arizona — especially as far north as the Colorado Plateau. Sightings of jaguars in Arizona in recent decades have all been limited to the north-south chain of mountain ranges that connect southern Arizona to the Sierra Madre Mountains east of Tucson.
A male jaguar dubbed “El Jefe” was photographed in the Santa Rita Mountains near Tucson in 2012. He then vanished. But in November of 2021, he showed up again in an image from northern Mexico, captured in a network of 150 trail cameras deployed by the Mexican nonprofit group Profauna — part of a large effort by the Wildlands Network to track jaguars as part of a recovery effort.
The network has captured 2,400 photos of 176 individual jaguars in the past 20 years. A computer program analyzes the spot patterns in the photographs, which means it can take months to identify an individual after the photo is collected.
Another male jaguar known as “Macho B” had a more controversial history. “Macho B” was photographed in 1996, 2008 and 2009 in Arizona.
However, in 2009 he got caught in a leghold snare trap set out as part of a study focused on the movement of mountain lions and bears. The snare was in an oak woodlands about 12 miles north of the border. Researchers fitted him with a radio collar and released him. When the tracking system indicated he’d slowed down, lost weight and developed an abnormal gait, he was recaptured. He was euthanized the day of his recapture, after blood tests suggested he suffered from kidney failure. Some pathologists who later analyzed the blood and tissue samples concluded “Macho B” might have been suffering from dehydration rather than kidney failure.
Scientists aren’t clear how many jaguars may be moving back and forth across the border into the U.S.
A jaguar dubbed “El Bonito” showed up on game cameras set along the Arizona border by biologist Ganesh Marin, according to an account in National Geographic, which funded the study.
By 2021, analysis of multiple images suggested two young male jaguars were using the same area. Researchers dubbed the second jaguar “Valerio.”
The jaguars have been able to move back and forth across the border, but researchers fear that an expansion of extensive border fencing could cut off access to Arizona for the jaguars.
Female jaguars usually don’t move far from where they were born, which makes them the limiting factor in the spread of jaguars into new areas. Males cover large areas looking for suitable territories and mates.
All told, at least seven different jaguars have been documented in Arizona in the past 25 years — but the number may be larger, given the elusive nature of the predators.
“A thoughtfully planned reintroduction is crucial for jaguar recovery,” said Robinson. “Restoring the jaguar to a small part of its historic range in the U.S. would enrich our southwestern ecosystems, genetically bolster jaguars in Mexico, and show that we love life on earth, even in its fiercest manifestations.”
