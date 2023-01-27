The Pine Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild has provided an opportunity for local and visiting artists and crafters to share their wares for nearly 40 years.
The Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the appreciation and sale of fine arts and quality crafts in a friendly, small-town atmosphere. It hosts three big arts and crafts festivals throughout the summer.
Since 1984 the Guild has organized festivals each year at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center in Pine. The festivals are on Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, the weekend nearest July 4, and on Labor Day weekend.
“The Guild was organized 41 years ago by local crafters and artists to promote their interests throughout the community,” said Dwight Means, president of the Pine Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild.
“From what I can find out it originally was to promote art to children and progressed from there.
“I was told that Pine had a street fair several years ago with rides and such. The members decided to start the festivals (to go) along with the fairs. This was around 1984. The Guild became a nonprofit organization around then. Most of these details are from current members because the organizers have passed.”
The Guild also has a dedicated space at the Pine Strawberry Community Center for a boutique in the center’s Arts & Crafts Room. The boutique is where members only may show their talents in a shared space.
All monies collected by the Guild cover costs related to advertising, sanitation, and security, and profits are donated to other nonprofit organizations in Pine and Strawberry. In the past, donations have been made to the following: Pine-Strawberry Food Bank; Community, Educational, Recreational, Cultural Association of Strawberry and Pine, which operates the community center; Meals on Wheels; Tonto Rim Search and Rescue; Pine-Strawberry Archeological & Historical Society; Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library; and Pine-Strawberry School.
The festivals attract tourists, customers, artists and crafters, which not only benefits the Guild, but is also a benefit to local businesses, restaurants, rental cabins, motels, and other organizations.
For applications, contact Gail Jones by phone at 928-978-0469, or by e-mail at coolpc680@hotmail.com.
Anyone can join the Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild, dues are just $10 a year. Its meetings are at 9 a.m. the last Friday of the month, except November and December, at the Pine Community Center’s Arts & Crafts Room (between the Thrift Shop and the Senior Dining Room).
You do not need to be a member to attend the monthly meeting and you don’t need to be a crafter to join. Anyone who wishes to help make these festivals fun and successful is welcome.
Applicants who wish to have a booth in one of the festivals must submit pictures of their products for evaluation by a jury committee. Those who are accepted pay a very reasonable fee for the booth space. All work must be handcrafted.
The successful applicants are invited to display and sell their work in over 80 booths at the Pine Community Center grounds. About 27 booths are located indoors and the rest are outside. Outside exhibitors provide their own optional shelters.
“Most vendors return every year. Things were out of kilter due to COVID and fires, but they always come back. We had most of the 62 outside spaces filled last festival and all but one of the 26 inside spaces filled. All vendors reported great sales last year and want to come back. We do a first-come first-served on applications and fees. All applications are juried. We reject anything not over 75% hand made,” Means said.
Admission is free for the public. Show hours are: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays.
Popular Pancake Breakfast
An added attraction for vendors and buyers alike has been the early morning, 8 a.m. outdoor pancake breakfasts presented by various groups over the years. Currently, the Pancake Breakfast is provided by the Mountain Village Foundation, a nonprofit organization that takes care of Pine families all year round. Additional food and beverages are also available.
Currently, the Guild has 15 members, but in the past it has boasted well over 50. A couple of current members have participated for over 20 years. The minimum age for membership is 18.
“Organizing the festivals in years past didn’t have computers to aid the operation, but we still use the USPS for all applications for venders and keep track of them for future festivals. It still involves a lot of hands on with filing and phone calls.
“The Guild’s main revenue comes from space rentals at our festivals. It does not receive any of the vendors’ revenue,” Means said.
The Guild’s Boutique at the Community Center is open during festivals and right after Thanksgiving. Members are allowed to sell their crafts in the Boutique and pay a 10% fee from sales to help keep the doors open. Recently, the addition of a ramp entrance to the Boutique made it accessible to wheelchair-bound guests and those with mobility issues.
“Last year we purchased an aluminum ADA ramp and landing with steps for the Boutique. After removing the top concrete step, the ramp was installed by myself and three other volunteers. Our customer traffic increased, and it allowed those with wheelchairs to enter. It was several thousand dollars but maintenance free,” Means said.
For more information, contact Dwight Means, president P/S Arts and Crafts Guild, cell 602-625-3901, office 928-476-2478, Rim Shadows RV Park.
