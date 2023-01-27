The Pine Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild has provided an opportunity for local and visiting artists and crafters to share their wares for nearly 40 years.

The Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the appreciation and sale of fine arts and quality crafts in a friendly, small-town atmosphere. It hosts three big arts and crafts festivals throughout the summer.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

