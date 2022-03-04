Memory of a lost patient is what has inspired Pine/Strawberry Community Blood Drive Coordinator Sheri Earp to save lives for 50-plus years.
When it comes to saving lives, it’s hard to find a coordinator more dedicated than Earp, the leader of the Pine/Strawberry Community Blood Drive. The next drive is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday March 8 at the First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Highway 87. Call 877-258-4825 for an appointment or visit www.vialant.org and find Pine in the city drop-down menu.
In 1970, Earp had just begun her career as a medical technician at an Arizona hospital when a young patient in her 20s was rushed into the emergency department. Earp drew her blood to prepare for what was supposed to be an easy surgery. But the situation took a turn for the worse when the patient’s appendix ruptured. Doctors worked hard to stop the bleeding, but there just wasn’t enough blood to save her. The young woman died on the table.
“I realized what a difference blood makes and decided right then that I wanted to make certain that blood was always there,” said Earp. “If something happens, there should be enough blood. It still brings tears to my eyes.”
Earp volunteered to serve on the hospital blood drive committee. Seeing an opportunity to recruit even more blood donors, she established a second blood drive for the surrounding medical buildings. She continued organizing the blood drives for more than 30 years during her medical career until she moved to Pine in 2005.
She was at the library one day when she heard they were looking for a new coordinator for the Pine/Strawberry Community Blood Drive and she jumped at the chance. Not only was she eager to continue her lifesaving efforts, serving as the blood drive coordinator provided a great opportunity for Earp to get to know people in her new community. And the rest is history.
Today, she is known in Pine as the “blood drive lady” and will do almost anything to ensure success.
“I wasn’t able to donate myself,” she said.
“If I can’t donate, then I will find people that can.”
When donors are needed to fill the schedule, she even calls people from the phone book, introduces herself and asks if they would give blood. Each drive, she marks the stopping place in the phonebook so she can pick up where she left off the next time. She goes around to the local businesses to drop off posters, ask for displays on their marquees and recruits donors.
On blood drive day, you can find her on the side of the main road holding a “blood donors needed” sign to help fill any open appointments. Before the impact of COVID-19, she even purchased a beautiful spread of food to say thank you to the donors after they give.
It’s coordinators like Earp that make donor recruitment representative Lori Hillard love her job.
“She puts her heart and soul into being a blood drive coordinator. She truly goes the extra mile to serve our lifesaving mission,” Hillard said.
