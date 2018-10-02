The National Park Service wants to undertake an expensive and perhaps disruptive effort to reduce the number of brown trout in Glen Canyon, in hopes of protecting populations of native chub far downstream.
Now’s your opportunity for to weigh in before Oct. 11 on the The Expanded Non-native Aquatic Species Management Plan in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Grand Canyon National Park below Glen Canyon.
The Park Service seeks to “to prevent, control, minimize, or eradicate potentially harmful non-native aquatic species in the project area that threaten downstream native aquatic species or the Lees Ferry recreational rainbow trout fishery.”
Currently, the endangered humpback chub population is in good shape 60 miles downriver at the Little Colorado River and the confluence with the Colorado River 60 river miles downstream where the chubs reside. Chub populations have increased even further downriver, perhaps due to low flows during the drought that have increased the temperature and turbidity of the water.
The Park Service has broadened the plan proposed in 2017, which relied mostly on extensive electroshocking to remove non-native brown trout, which prey on the young chub.
Anglers worry that effort will harm this nationally and internationally famous Blue Ribbon Rainbow Trout Fishery, without necessarily doing much to help the chub.
The “final” plan also includes electro-shocking, but only after river managers try two less invasive strategies.
The NPS would essentially pay a bounty on any brown trout caught in Lees Ferry and brought to a collection point. Anglers generally favor this approach.
The NPS EA also stresses the Park Service remains the “final authority” on the plan, even if the Arizona Game and Fish Department has other ideas.
AZGFD under state law manages the state’s fish and wildlife, even on federal lands. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke recently sent a letter to federal and state agencies affirming the important role of states. In it, he directs federal agencies to submit plans that include cooperation with states.
AZGFD wants to take an active role in managing the fish resources in Grand Canyon National Park and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. This EA as written reduces their ability to do so.
I encourage you to provide your input before the Oct. 11 deadline.
