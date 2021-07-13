T-Ball offers youngsters an introduction to baseball.
But the youngsters in the Payson Parks and Recreation Coach Pitch League generally have enough experience after a couple of years of T-Ball to know the quickest route to first baseball.
Some of the other rules can take longer to sink in, like it’s quicker to throw the ball to the first baseman to retire the batter.
But throwing and catching can be among the most challenging skills. Those take longer to perfect.
And hitting the underhanded pitches from their coach isn’t easy, either. That’s why they set the tee up for youngsters unable to put the ball in play in the first five pitches.
That’s sure to get the ball rolling into play, eventually.
Four teams — the Bat Attitudes, Braves, Elks and Thunder — battled at Rumsey Park every Tuesday and Thursday for four weeks. They wrapped up play on July 8.
They’re still learning the game.
And they’ll be back at it next summer.
