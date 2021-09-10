Bob Jackson, owner of the Payson Golf Club, has big plans to create a destination resort at the end of Main Street — starting with the soft opening of a new restaurant on Sept. 21.
Jackson is known for hosting fundraising events and raising money for local causes.
But he has plans to do much more.
“The long-term goal is to be and operate as a community place,” he told the members of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce recently.
Jackson came to the August breakfast to explain his five-year plan for improving the golf club, 1504 W. Country Club Lane, to spur the local economy with jobs and sales tax, starting with the addition of the restaurant for chef Randy Ortega.
“We have a team out there. This team is getting things done,” said Jackson.
Ortega loves to play with flavors, down to the herbs and fruit he uses to infuse the water available to any guest at a station by the front door to the bar.
“Feel free to talk to me about things you would like to see,” Ortega told the chamber members.
Upcoming projects include upgrading the golf course with the help of a planner and architect. Instead of the dirt parking lot out front, Jackson recently had it paved. Villas and townhomes will line the golf course.
It sounds luxurious, and it will be, but Jackson refuses to ignore his neighbors.
“We have two beautiful golf clubs ... but we needed something for the locals,” he said.
With the help of Bobby Davis, PGC membership director, longtime resident and Star Valley council member, Jackson has identified a few needs for residents to feel comfortable calling the Payson Golf Club their go-to place.
The two have created graduated membership prices that include golf — or not.
“Our mission is to center around recreational golf and a great recreational experience,” said Davis. “We want this to be a place you can bring your kids for more entertainment and family games.”
The bottom basement is a social membership.
“For that you get 10% off your food or alcohol in the Fairways restaurant,” he said.
From there, the scale slides up for those interested in playing golf once or twice a month, up to the platinum with unlimited golf.
“We have also created a new item, our summertime (wintertime) pass (as) we have a lot of summer and winter visitors,” said Davis.
Already memberships have grown the last year from 28 to about 200.
“Do come out, we’d love to have you join us,” said Davis.
Payson Golf Club has a Facebook page. For more information, call 928-474-2273.
