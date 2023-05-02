Payson’s golf team enters the final week of preparation for the Division 3 state tournament ranked No. 7.
The Longhorns got a late tune-up by finishing fourth in the 14-team White Mountain Invitational at White Mountain Country Club on Friday, April 28.
The event featured some of the state’s top teams, including the top three.
No. 1 Scottsdale Prep won with 614, followed by No. 3 Chandler Valley Christian (618) and No. 2 Scottsdale Christian (622) and the Longhorns (626). Flagstaff Northland Prep (637) finished fifth.
Scottsdale Christian junior Gracie McGovern won a tiebreaker with Scottsdale Prep sophomore Anya Mathur. Both shot 142.
Joey Cailliau matched the third best score with Valley Christian’s Ailis Tribolet and Northland Prep’s Ashton McCain. All three carded 146. Cailliau finished fourth on the tiebreaker.
Also for the Longhorns, Levi Stonebrink shot 156 to finish 12th, Lincoln Stonebrink finished 14th (157), followed by Will Hubbard (169), Joe Lamorie (176) and Paeden Flores (197).
The Payson schedule closes with the Metro Invitational on Friday.
The Division 3 state tournament is May 8-9 at Omni Tucson National’s Sonoran Course.
Perfect in section
Payson wrapped up an unbeaten season against Section 1 teams by winning a four-team nine-hole match against Show Low, Snowflake and Blue Ridge at White Mountain CC on April 25.
The Longhorns carded 153. Snowflake (167) finished second Blue Ridge (185) and Show Low (215).
Cailliau won with 35, Lincoln Stonebrink and Lamorie both carded 39, with Stonebrink winning the second-place scorecard tiebreaker and Lamorie placing third. Hubbard (40) finished fourth to round out the team scoring. Also for Levi Stonebrink (41) finished in a five-way tie for fifth place, finishing sixth on the tiebreaker, and Flores (50) also played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!