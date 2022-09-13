It looked like a disaster.
It turned into a success.
In 2021, Payson High School’s graduation rate plunged to just 70.8%.
Payson wasn’t alone. Across the nation, graduation rates plunged to levels not seen for 30 years.
But something remarkable happened in May 2022 after a full year back in the classroom.
Payson’s graduation rate bounced up to 81.4% — beating the pre-pandemic rate of 75%.
The turnaround reflects changes made by the district to cope with the pandemic disruptions that forced students and teachers to shift in and out of distance learning. In addition, losing activities that keep lots of kids engaged, high absentee rates, family disruptions and other impacts of the pandemic caused graduation rates to plunge in 2020 and 2021.
But new programs made a big difference in 2021-22, said Superintendent Linda Gibson.
For starters, the district launched a robust Credit Recovery Program, which encouraged students to take compressed makeup classes so they could earn the credits for a class they’d flunked or dropped.
The district also took advantage of millions in federal pandemic funding to improve tutoring programs, re-teach sessions and other interventions to stretch a safety net out for struggling students. The district also increased its use of school counselors, social workers and other interventions like calling parents more often when students miss class or flunk tests.
The graduation rate stood at 75% in 2019 before the pandemic hit. That was below the statewide average which in turn was way below the national average. Arizona has among the worst funded public school systems in the country, with one of the lowest high school graduation rates.
Gibson said the district hopes to boost the graduation rate to 86% for the students graduating next May which would likely boost Payson’s rate to above the statewide average.
Not finishing high school has a huge impact on a student’s life.
Not getting a high school degree cuts lifetime earnings by about a third compared to people who graduate high school. Students who get a college degree make about 43% more than people with just a high school diploma when you account for other factors, according to the Social Security Administration.
The pandemic delivered a body blow to high school graduation rates nationally, after 30 years of steady progress. It’s unclear whether other districts will bounce back as dramatically as Payson.
In 2001, about 71% of U.S. ninth graders graduated from high school four years later. By 2019, that rate had jumped to 86%. Some of that increase stemmed from low-quality credit recovery courses and some states with high graduation rates have low standardized test scores, according to a summary of research published in Chalkbeat.
The pandemic set most states back by years, when it came to gains in high school graduation rates.
Studies in Oregon and Nevada found a potential decline of 10%. Many states reported losses of about 5% — which was about the same as Payson suffered from 2019 to 2021.
That data is still fragmentary and not all states track graduation statistics in the same way.
However, according to at least one survey, Arizona was the worst-hit state from 2019 to 2021, according to Education Week. Arizona’s graduation rate dropped 3.5%. Next came Nevada with a 2.8% drop and then Alaska with a 2.3% decline. Most states had declines of more like 1% — and almost all started from a much higher percentage than Arizona.
Arizona’s 2019-20 graduation rate was 78%, the second worst in the country. New Mexico’s graduation rate was 75%. So in 2019-20, before the pandemic, Payson’s graduation rate was about 3% behind the statewide average. Now, it’s about 4% above the pre-pandemic statewide average.
Nonetheless, prior to the pandemic that national average high school graduation rate was 88% — way above the Arizona average. The graduation rates were 85% in California, 84% in Nevada, 81% in Colorado and 87% in Utah. Texas had among the highest graduation rates in the country at 90%, according to a survey published by the National Center for Education Statistics (https://nces.ed.gov/programs/coe/indicator/coi/high-school-graduation-rates).
