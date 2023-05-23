Waylon “Ice Cold” Frost likes to challenge himself.
Compete.
The 2015 Payson High graduate has boxed and been involved in other combat sports.
And he’s found new sport he’s pretty good at. Frost is the No. 1 ranked contender for the Power Slap welterweight championship.
You can watch the Payson resident as he tries to move into position for a title fight when he takes on No. 2 contender Jesus Gaspar Diaz in a three-round contest on Wednesday (May 24) in Las Vegas, Nev.
It’s part of a nine-bout card for Power Slap 2, which streams for free starting at 6 p.m. at www.rumble.com on your computer or on the free Rumble app for your smart phone, smart TV or streaming device. Visit powerslap.com for more information.
A coin flip or seeding determines which person slaps first. That can be a big advantage with knockouts a regular occurrence in the matches. Most contests are scheduled for three rounds (one slap by each competitor equals one round), with championship matches scheduled for five rounds.
“The No. 1 reason (I’m involved in this) is the same reason I’m involved in boxing and other combat sports, I like challenging myself and just doing manly stuff,” Frost said.
“No. 2, I’m not going to pass on this opportunity. The money’s already been some life-changing stuff, with the possibility to get crazy.”
“Safer than boxing”
It’s a brutal game, but Frost said it’s safer for a competitor’s health than boxing and some other sports.
“Obviously, it’s never good to get slapped in the face, but you’re taking three hits most of the time, five in a championship match. In a boxing match you’re taking (many) hits. So, it’s not more dangerous than other combat sports.”
Knockouts are simply a part of the sports.
“All of us have been trained to throw as much force as possible,” Frost said. “It’s almost like getting punched in the face.”
Frost was knocked out in his third Power Slap fight.
“I faced the No. 1 guy in my weight class. He’s undefeated and I lost in the second round to him. That’s the only time I’ve ever been knocked out.”
Did it change his view of the sport? Well, no.
“It made me want to come back and knock him out next time,” Frost said. “He’s the champion and I’m No. 1 ranked so I think I’ve got to win another fight before they’re going to let me knock him out.”
He’s giving this new venture everything he’s got.
“My plans are I’ll take this as far as it’ll take me,” Frost said. “I’m excited about the future of Power Slap because it’s already passed all the major sports for views and streams.”
How many bouts a fighter can compete in per year depends on their recovery time.
“I would love to compete five to six times a year,” Frost said. “That would be perfect.”
Power Slap 2
Power Slap 2 features a trio of title matches.
Headlining Power Slap 2 is a heavyweight title match between champion “Wolverine” (12-3, 5 knockouts), fighting out of Mountain Home, Ark., and No. 1 ranked heavyweight Damien “The Bell” Dibbell (3-1, 3 KOs), fighting out of Ruskin, Fla.
The co-main event features light heavyweight champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz (4-1, 4 KOs) against No. 3 Russel “Kainoa” Rivero (1-2, 1 KO).
In the third championship match, middleweight champion John “The Machine” Davis (4-1, 2 KOs) takes on No. 1 challenger Wesley Drain (2-3).
The Power Slap 2 main card also features the first Power Slap super heavyweight matchup, where nearly 800 pounds collide, when Slap For Cash makes his professional debut against Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes.
Frost’s bout is No. 4 on the schedule. A pair of battles featuring the Nos. 4-6 ranked welterweight challengers precede Frost’s bout.
Dan Hellie will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
Frost, 26, works as a plumber at George Henry’s Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in Payson. He was cross-training and doing jujitsu with Donovan Cross before this new venture.
“Donovan got a call from UFC asking who he knew who would be good for this,” Frost said. “And the UFC flew me to Vegas and I won a couple of matches.”
Donovan Cross
Cross, a 2016 PHS graduate who played football for the Longhorns, is 2-0 and the No. 2 Power Slap contender at light heavyweight.
He isn’t on the card for this event, but was for Power Slap 1 in March and expects to go again in a few months when he gets his schedule figured out. He stays busy with multiple combat events.
“I’m taking a regular fight then towards the end of the year I’ll be slapping for the title or possibly looking for a bare-knuckle fight in late June or July,” Cross said.
“We’re waiting for confirmation. That will be in South Carolina or Florida for BYB Extreme (Bare-knuckle).”
Cross, who works with his dad, Dustin Cross, at Cross Heating And Cooling, first started competing in mixed martial arts in 2017 during a cage fighting event at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
“I finished my first MMA fight in less than two minutes and decided I wanted to try it again and get the full effect,” Cross said. “I fell in love with it and have been doing it ever since.”
He won three state titles.
And now he’s also joined the Power Slap circuit. He’s the only one to beat the light heavyweight champion, who has knocked out all over opponents. Cross, who won his most recent fight in March, looks to get a shot at the title in the coming months.
“As soon as I get back in there, I should be competing for the title,” Cross said.
Title fights bring more money and those are the fights both Payson men want to get to.
Vanquish Self Defense MMA
Cross and Frost train at Vanquish Self Defense MMA next Arizona Fitness behind Buffalo Bar and Grill.
“It’s a gym my coach Mike Bonnette opened up,” Cross said. “He also lives in Payson. We’ve only been opened for a few months now. There’s all kinds of kids classes, MMA, jujitsu, all of the above, classes.
“We’re in there 6:30 every night so they can come check it out and get to training themselves if they want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!