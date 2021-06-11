Payson’s has a lot of elderly and financially struggling residents.
It also has a lot of brush, duff and overgrown trees.
The combination leaves Payson vulnerable to destruction from wildfire.
To discuss all issues Firewise, the Payson Tea Party hosted Kevin McCully, Payson’s fuels manager during its June 1 meeting.
McCully brought along the SIM table, a tool to train firefighters, and Alan McKay, a retired firefighter from California who experienced the destruction of 300 homes from one fire.
“The overall objective is to help the firefighters fight the fire,” said McCully of residents’ responsibility to clean up their yards.
McCully explained removing brush, trimming lower tree branches and removing leaves and needles from roofs and gutters gives a home the best chance to survive a wildfire. Experts, research and real-world experience agree, a Firewised home has a better chance of surviving the ember storm generated by a wildfire.
To aid in efforts to create a fire adaptive community, the council passed an ordinance. The ordinance includes consequences for neglecting to Firewise a property.
This stirred audience member Jeff Robbins to wonder, “Is the town doing anything to assist ... Payson’s inordinate amount of elderly and those on a fixed income” to do the work?
“Helping them would be a better solution,” he said.
McCully explained the ordinance primarily gives the town the leverage over those out-of-town owners who refuse to Firewise, which endangers their neighbors.
Robbins then asked if Payson would consider prioritizing a town fund to just pay for Firewising.
“The town of Prescott offers an application online if a property is in need,” said Robbins.
Prescott does have a program to pay $500 of $1,000 of mitigation cost.
“Work done should create defensible space around a home to include cutting or clearing of brush, trees, and the removal of ladder fuels,” wrote the City of Prescott on its website.
Grants are on a first come, first served basis. Applicants must live within the city limits of Prescott and either be the owner or have written permission from the owner. (Link: https://prescott.seamlessdocs.com/f/FuelMitigationGrant)
Payson also helps community members apply for a grant, said McCully.
The state administers that grant. It takes a year to complete the application, approval and financial receipt of money. “We have gotten over $330,000 in grants,” he said. “Hopefully we will get mitigation money to work around town, too.”
Robbins presented the objection that homeowners “have to pay up front” for all of the work before receiving compensation from the state grant, which returns to the question of what to do about those without financial means.
McCully floated an idea in response.
“Flagstaff Fire has a fire crew, and they do mitigation work,” he said, “In the wintertime they ... do mitigation work around town.”
Shirley Dye, a member of the Payson fire adaptive committee, explained she and other committee members have created a business plan to turn Payson into a fire adaptive community.
One idea envisions creating a corps of trained volunteers that could “work on people’s homes that cannot afford it or physically can’t do it themselves,” she said. “But there’s insurance issues.”
Already the fire adaptive committee has trained evaluators that go out to properties to make evaluations and suggestions on how to effectively Firewise a property.
Another part of the plan includes a media department that will broadcast information about “events and demonstrations.”
“There’s all kinds of things people can do,” said Dye.
McCully then invited the audience to watch a simulated wildfire on the SIM table.
Before starting a simulated fire, McCully explained the Forest Service has helped gather data on fuel moisture to program into the simulation. Walnut shells cover the table allowing the fire officials to create topographical features similar to the canyons and mountains surrounding Payson. Overlaying the top is a satellite picture of the area.
McCully then programmed in a 30 mph wind coming from the southwest, typical during fire season and a 90-degree day.
As the Tea Party members watched, McCully started a fire in an area of Payson where prevailing winds would carry it into town.
As they watched the black charred area grow, one member couldn’t help but blurt out, “Boy, fire moves fast.”
McCully replied, “Yep.”
