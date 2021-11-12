In short, it’s great to be a Longhorn — what with the playoffs and the ghouls and whatnot.
So the Payson school board this week got all good and gooey about the happenings in the district as the school year careened toward Thanksgiving.
For starters, board members delighted in the big sendoff for the football and soccer teams, heading into the state playoffs.
Board member Jolynn Schinstock enthused, “I got to watch the high school boys football team leave for the Yuma trip — it was so exciting. A lot of people supporting them. Town partners — food carts — it actually brings some tears to your eyes. Great job to the high school and whoever else participated.”
Board member Barbara Underwood baked up a food truck’s worth of cookies for the event. “It means a lot to the kids.”
Moreover, the board wallowed in the rare playoff trip for the boys soccer team — as well as the two girls on the cross-country team heading off to the state tournament.
But the overflow of good feeling didn’t stop there.
Board members loved the Fall Festival and the Halloween Haunted House — a joint effort by students from the high school and the middle school.
Gibson said the Fall Festival was a festive success. “We had a ton of people there — I was there for 45 minutes and people still pulling in at 6. They had the pumpkins that kids had decorated, 20 plus baskets for silent auction, jumping houses, teachers making hot dogs — it was a huge success family event for everybody.”
And don’t forget the haunted house.
Board president Joanne Conlin said, “I did attend the haunted house. It was so much fun. They were really into it. It was pretty spooky. I was at the back entrance as people walked out — the smiles on their faces. It was definitely wonderful. I was just really impressed with how they pulled it all together.
The slew of community spirited events offered a welcome chance for everyone who loves the Longhorns — and those kids — a welcome chance to celebrate.
“Lots of good things,” concluded Conlin. “That’s awesome.”
