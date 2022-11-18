The Payson School District in January will eliminate some school bus routes and consolidate others to cope with a shortage of bus drivers. This map shows a new “Big In-town Circle” route that will replace several shorter, existing routes.
Several hundred Payson students will find themselves on new, longer bus rides to school come January, thanks to the school district’s chronic shortage of school bus drivers.
The district needs 13 drivers to maintain the current general education and special education bus routes – but has only nine.
So the district in January will drop or drastically change existing routes and create a new, giant loop through town called Big In-town Circle.
The new routes will require 11 drivers. Hopefully, the district will have that in January when two new drivers finish their training.
District Director of Transportation Mark Henning estimated that roughly 200 students will have to shift to new bus stops. The reduction in routes also likely means students will have longer bus rides before and after school.
The changes are just the latest adjustment to the shortage of bus drivers, which is affecting schools nationwide.
“We don’t know the reaction this is going to create,” said Superintendent Linda Gibson.
The shortage of drivers for the hard-to-fill split shifts has grown steadily worse. The position required a commercial driver’s license. But the national shortage of drivers with a CDL has forced districts to compete with companies that can easily outbid them. Last year, the district eliminated pickups for students living within 1.5 miles of campus. The district has also already cut one route this semester.
Henning spends much of his day driving unfilled routes or substituting for drivers, instead of managing the department – with a fleet of aging buses, a sprawling attendance area and a chronic shortage of trained drivers. The district has a 522 square mile attendance area.
The district currently has eight general education routes and five special education routes, which generally use smaller, specially equipped buses. The district is legally obligated to maintain the special education routes – but keeping the general education routes remains optional.
The district has raised bus driver pay and also offered incentive payments – both for new drivers who complete their training and other staff members who recruit a driver. The incentives amount to a $300 signing bonus and a $500 bonus once the driver finishes the first year. But that only turned up one new driver.
“We have banners out at the school sites, we’ve posted on social media and sent out notices to all our families,” said Superintendent Linda Gibson.
She noted that if the district does manage to recruit enough bus drivers, it could restore some of the cut routes and stops.
The district’s bracing for parent reaction – and scrambling to give students as much warning as possible if they’re going to have to change their routines come January.
Gibson noted, “transportation is going to need time to adjust to what could be drastic changes in the stops within our community. We’ve got parents saying we shouldn’t pick up outlying areas. We know some of the dynamics of concern. By law, we cannot reduce our SPED (special education) routes. Transportation is critical in our community and we want to be able to put routes back in, but we’ve got to get some support from drivers – bonuses or other ways to entice people to become a bus driver. Right now we’re desperate for good people – good for our kids – to come in.”
