The Payson school board happily approved $2 million worth of bids to repaint the high school and fix every roof on campus.
The money will come from the Arizona School Facilities Board, which is finally getting enough money from the state to begin working on a multi-billion-dollar backlog of school repairs.
Payson has had good luck in recent years wheedling its way to the front of the long line for school repairs, which has been growing ever since the legislature cut funding for school facilities in the wake of the 2008 recession.
The board approved two sets of contracts — one for painting and one for roofing. The school facilities board will also review the contracts and give final approval. The work will likely take place over the course of the next year.
The district in the last two years has also scored state money to make major drainage improvements, revamp facilities for vocational classes, fix air conditioning systems, repair leaks and make other changes.
The board approved a $1.4 million bid from LOR Construction to repair or replace all of the roofs at the high school. The district received a total of three bids.
The board also approved two contracts with outside firms to supervise the roofing work, including $75,000 to EMC2 to act as project manager and $85,000 for quality control inspections by WRECorp.
The board also approved a $600,000 contract with LOR Construction to repaint the whole high school, with a pallet of three colors — including a unifying purple stripe. The district received four bids on the work.
In addition, the board approved a $22,000 contact with EMC2 to act as project manager and an $87,800 contract with WRECorp for quality control inspections.
District officials had no immediate explanation for why the quality control contract for the paint job is higher than the comparable contract for the roof work, which is a much larger and more complicated project.
Arizona set up the school facilities board more than a decade ago to pay for capital improvements and repairs statewide after a judge ruled the state’s school funding system was unconstitutional. The previous, property-tax-based system gave rich districts far more money per student for facilities than property-tax-poor districts like Payson and most rural schools. However, the legislature never actually fully funded the new system. A fresh lawsuit continues to crawl through the courts.
The Arizona School Boards Association estimates that the state in the past decade has cut $4.5 billion from education due to reductions during the recession that have never been restored — a big chunk of it in capital funding.
The Arizona Auditor General in 2019 also issued a report criticizing the operations of the school facilities board, noting that repairs at more than 100 sites took more than a year to complete — potentially creating health and safety risks to students. The audit spotlighted delays in projects, an unclear procurement policy and potential conflicts of interest.
Other reviews indicated that the school facilities board has not been conducting required inspections of school buildings for deficiencies at least once every five years. Arizona has 2,001 school district buildings and the SFB says it conducted 20 inspections in 2015, 18 in 2016 and none in 2017 or 2018.
The school facilities board says all those problems have been addressed.
The state has been gradually increasing the money it provides to the school facilities board, which increased from $29 million in 2016 to $76 million in fiscal 2019.
The state finally fully funded the capital improvements budget this year and most districts are also enjoying a temporary windfall of federal pandemic stimulus money.
However, education officials say a series of other recent changes threatens a fresh crisis in a couple of years. Proposition 123, which expires in 2025. The increase in distributions from the state land trust plus added money from the general fund approved by voters in 2016 generates about $350 million annually. Moreover, schools must also spend all of their extra COVID money by 2024, which could create a potential financial cliff for districts statewide.
The legislature this year also gutted Proposition 208, which would have raised a billion dollars a year for schools by imposing a 3.5% income tax surcharge on taxpayers making more than $250,000. Lawmakers overhauled the income tax system to create a maximum rate of 2.5%, which will drain off roughly one-third of the $900 million a year Proposition 208 would have generated.
Arizona ranks 49th among the states when it comes to per-student funding, spending about $10,000 per student from all sources compared to a national average of $15,700.
Most districts suffered a substantial loss in enrollment during the pandemic — which in Payson’s case amounted to 400 students. If those students don’t return, it will create a fresh budget crisis in coming years.
